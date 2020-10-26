Log in
UNECA United Nations Economic Commission for Afr : Three-day ECA-wide Third Quarterly Review kicks off with a focus on joint-programming for results

10/26/2020 | 06:59pm EDT

The ECA's Third Quarter (Q3) Accountability and Programme Performance Review (APPR) Meeting opened Monday, led by the Executive Secretary, Vera Songwe. The theme for this edition is 'Promoting joint programme delivery for focused, visible and impactful results' with staff attending virtually.

Discussions are aimed at ongoing efforts to deliver across divisions, sections and units, as well as the Subregional Offices, which serve as Centres of Excellence. In keeping with previous review sessions, the focus is on increasing impact through joint efforts, bolstered by a transparent, results-based culture across the board.

Through the presentations, discussions are tackling how to respond to challenges of delivery, in a time of resource challenges and the complexities of responding to COVID-19. Covering the period January to September 2020, the Third Quarterly Review builds on the outcomes of the first and second review meetings to reflect on and assess progress made during the period under review in achieving results jointly and the substantive impactful delivery by sub-programmes. The review process also provides an update on the status of resource utilization from all funding streams.

Where there are challenges, remedial or correction measures will be identified to strengthen existing work; cross-divisional and cross-sectoral collaboration would be strengthened as the Commission starts to plan for 2021 and 2022.

Issued by:

Communications Section
Economic Commission for Africa
PO Box 3001
Addis Ababa
Ethiopia
Tel: +251 11 551 5826
E-mail: eca-info@un.org

Disclaimer

UNECA - United Nations Economic Commission for Africa published this content on 26 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 October 2020 22:59:03 UTC

