Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

UNECA United Nations Economic Commission for Afr : ECA, AUC walk stimulates community involvement in promoting road safety awareness

05/22/2021 | 02:39pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, 22 May 2021 (ECA) - The Economic Commission for Africa (ECA) and the African Union Commission (AUC) organized a short walk in the Kazanchis neighbourhood of Addis Ababa on Saturday, to mark the 6th United Nations Road Safety Week.

This year's road safety week runs from 17 to 23 May and is being marked under the slogan 'Streets for Life' - a call for 30 km/h (20 mph) speed limits to be the norm for cities, towns and villages worldwide.

Speaking at the event, Robert Lisinge, Chief of the ECA's Energy, Infrastructure and Services Section, highlighted that speed contributes to about 30 percent of deaths on the roads and that speed was a factor in over 50 percent of road crashes in Africa.

He noted that 'the occupant of a car hit side-on at 65 km/h has only a 15 percent chance of surviving that collision.' Mr Lisinge also stated that the survival chance of a pedestrian involved in a crash decreases the higher the speed hence this year's campaign is focusing speed management.

'At a collision speed of 45km/h, survival chance is less than 50 percent while it is 90 percent at a collision speed of 30km/h,' he added.

Stephen Karingi, Director of the ECA's Regional Integration and Trade Division, took part in the walk along with other senior AUC and ECA officials.

He noted that the UN Road Safety Week was important not only for the week but every day to help stimulate community involvement in promoting road safety awareness.

The ECA and the AUC also organised a continental workshop on 19 May 2021 to validate Africa's Road Safety Action Plan for the Decade 2021-2030. The meeting was part of activities organised by the two institutions to mark the Road Safety Week.

The institutions are encouraging their member States to ratify the African Road Safety Charter as the continent works to reduce the carnage on its roads. Namibia is the only country on the continent that has ratified the Charter so far.

Road safety remains a major challenge in Africa despite efforts at the global and continental levels. The risk of death from road traffic injury is as high as 26.6 per 100,000 compared to 17.0 in South-East Asia and 9.3 per 100,000 in Europe. In Uganda, road crash fatalities rose by 25.9 percent from 2,597 to 3,503 between 2007 and 2016; 10 people are killed per day in road traffic crashes, the highest in East Africa; and 24 people are killed per 100 road crashes in the country. In Cameroon, 16,583 road crashes and 1500 deaths are recorded on average each year; and the risk of road death per 100,000 people is estimated by the World Health Organisation at 27.

Issued by:
Communications Section
Economic Commission for Africa
PO Box 3001
Addis Ababa
Ethiopia
Tel: +251 11 551 5826
E-mail: eca-info@un.org

Disclaimer

UNECA - United Nations Economic Commission for Africa published this content on 22 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 May 2021 18:38:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:40pAPPLE  : App Store profits look 'disproportionate,' U.S. judge tells CEO Cook
RE
02:53pTIM COOK : Apple CEO Tim Cook takes stand in antitrust trial
RE
02:39pUNECA UNITED NATIONS ECONOMIC COMMISSION FOR AFR  : ECA, AUC walk stimulates community involvement in promoting road safety awareness
PU
12:42pQatar to try to help stop Israeli "aggression" against Palestinians, emir says
RE
12:42pQatar emir calls palestinian president abbas and confirms continuing efforts to stop israeli "aggression" against palestinians and al-aqsa mosque - qna
RE
12:15pUNECA UNITED NATIONS ECONOMIC COMMISSION FOR AFR  : Accelerating AfCFTA implementation key for Africa's recovery post COVID-19
PU
12:07pGermany's Scholz proposes "climate club" to avoid trade friction
RE
12:03pMINISTRY OF FINANCE OF GRAND DUCHY OF LUXEMBOU  : "A green, digital and qualitative recovery for Europe"
PU
11:39aPoland to become first NATO country to buy Turkish drones
RE
11:27aEUROPEAN PARLIAMENT  : MEPs refuse any agreement with China whilst sanctions are in place
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Musk says he supports crypto in battle with fiat money
2Fed officials, new data, start lowering expectations for U.S. jobs in May
3TESLA, INC. : ANALYSIS: Retail investors learn to love the crypto rollercoaster
4APPLE INC. : APPLE : App Store profits look 'disproportionate,' U.S. judge tells CEO Cook
5Veteran stock picker to join 'Son-chan' on SoftBank board

HOT NEWS