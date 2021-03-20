Log in
UNECA United Nations Economic Commission for Afr : Public-private partnerships crucial to foster digital development of industry and trade in southern Africa

03/20/2021
Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, March 20, 2021 (ECA) - Industrialization cannot be economically viable without trade and trade cannot bring significant benefits to southern Africa without industrialization, says Sizo Mhlanga, Acting Director of the Economic Commission for Southern Africa (ECA SRO-SA).

Speaking at a Conference of Ministers of Finance (COM2021) side event held Saturday, Mr. Mhlanga said; 'These two economic forces must be developed together. And when it comes to trade in Africa, more of it should come from the region itself, in order to allow the region to industrialize and reduce its dependence on volatile global markets.'

'We all hope that the African Continental Free Trade Area will help southern Africa achieve just that - industrialize and trade for greater prosperity.'

Mr. Mhlanga said digitalization was fast becoming an increasing priority for SADC and African Member States as witnessed by the African Union's Digital Transformation Strategy and the SADC Digital 2027 Agenda. Digitalization, he added, was a lever in the building back better process in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The side event was organized to analyze and discuss the role that digitalization can play and should play in fostering trade and industrial development in the region and what such a role implies for public-private partnerships in southern Africa, be it in the areas of building soft and hard digital infrastructure, addressing skills gap, addressing competitiveness challenges for companies, relieving the financing gaps of countries in the region and enhancing cross-border trade.

Both the public and the private sectors have to increasingly collaborate if the region is to address its myriad development challenges, said Mr. Mhlanga, adding the event was critical for the region to progress further on the achievement of SDG 9 in order to reduce poverty, create decent jobs, empower women and youth and reduce inequalities.

Mr. Peter Varndell, Chief Executive Officer of the Southern African Development Community (SADC Business Council); Mr. Bernardo Calzadilla-Sarmiento, Managing Director, Directorate of Digitalization, Technology and Agri-business, UNIDO, and Mr. Kebour Ghenna, Executive Director, Pan-African Chamber of Commerce and Industry, were some of the high-level participants at the side event. They were all agreed that public-private partnerships are crucial to foster digital development of industry and trade in southern Africa.

The side event generated constructive dialogue involving governments in the region, the private sector - entrepreneurs, investors and nongovernmental organizations - in analyzing how digitalization can aid trade, industrial transformation and the advancement of Goal 9 in SADC.

Held under the theme; Public-private partnerships to foster digital development of industry and trade in Southern Africa, the side event was organized in collaboration with the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) and the Southern African Development Community (SADC) Business Council.

Issued by:

Communications Section
Economic Commission for Africa
PO Box 3001
Addis Ababa
Ethiopia
Tel: +251 11 551 5826
E-mail: eca-info@un.org

Disclaimer

UNECA - United Nations Economic Commission for Africa published this content on 20 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 March 2021 02:44:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
