Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

UNICEF names climate activist Vanessa Nakate goodwill ambassador

09/15/2022 | 01:02pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Climate activist Vanessa Nakate from Uganda speaks an interview in Davos

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - U.N. children's agency UNICEF on Thursday named Vanessa Nakate, a 25-year-old Ugandan climate activist, goodwill ambassador.

Inspired by Sweden's Greta Thunberg, Nakate began her climate action in 2019 and has since founded the Rise Up Movement and addressed global climate summits.

"This role with UNICEF will provide me with more opportunities to meet children and young people in the places most affected by climate change and an expanded platform to advocate on their behalf," Nakate said.

Last week, Nakate travelled to northwest Kenya to see the impact of the worst drought in the Horn of Africa in more than 40 years. She met with communities on the frontlines of the climate crisis, including children being treated for acute malnutrition and families using solar-powered water systems.

UNICEF says nearly half the world's 2.2 billion children live in one of the 33 countries it classifies as at "extremely high-risk" of the impacts of climate change. The top ten countries are all in Africa.  

UNICEF Executive Director Catherine Russell said she hopes Nakate's appointment "will help ensure that the voices of children and young people are never cut out of the conversation on climate change - and always included in decisions that affect their lives."

(Reporting by Michelle Nichols; Editing by Bernadette Baum)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DOW JONES AFRICA TITANS 50 INDEX -0.97% 436.19 Real-time Quote.-18.02%
S&P AFRICA 40 INDEX -1.06% 142.96 Real-time Quote.-17.47%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:20pU.s. house speaker nancy pelosi will travel to armenia…
RE
01:18pTunisian govt and union sign wages deal but no other reforms announced
RE
01:15pPeru's GDP expands 1.41% in July as growth pace slows
RE
01:15pU.s. house speaker nancy peloci will travel to armenia this week…
RE
01:14pRepublican governor of Florida flies migrants to Martha's Vineyard in political 'stunt'
RE
01:13pAIG unit Corebridge valued at over $13 billion as shares drop in debut
RE
01:07pAurora innovation ceo says co expects 'aurora driver' to be read…
RE
01:02pWorld Bank chief economist worried about 'generalized stagflation' in global economy
RE
01:02pUNICEF names climate activist Vanessa Nakate goodwill ambassador
RE
12:59pDisgraced Prince Andrew, back in the spotlight but still out in the cold
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. retail sales increase in August; weekly jobless claims fall
2ZALANDO : Gets a Buy rating from Goldman Sachs
3Analyst recommendations: AstraZeneca, Netflix, Nordstrom, Phillips 66, ..
4Quantafuel ASA | Company presentation
5Exclusive-Tesla weighs reset for China retail strategy even as sales bo..

HOT NEWS