UNICREDIT - ABOVE SPECIFIC CAPITAL REQUIREMENTS SET BY ECB FOR P…

Advanced search
Log in
Forgot password ?
Remember
Or log in with
Google
Twitter
Facebook
Apple
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
Google
Twitter
Facebook
Apple
English (USA)
English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
Markets
Equities
Top Capitalization
United States
North America
Europe
Asia
Middle East
Sector Research
Financial Calendar
Equities Analysis
Most popular
MICROSOFT CORPORATION
ALPHABET INC.
META PLATFORMS, INC.
APPLE INC.
AMAZON.COM, INC.
NVIDIA CORPORATION
TESLA, INC.
Indexes
Homepage
Rankings
Europe
America
Asia
Africa
Index Analysis
Indexes News
S&P 500
DOW JONES
NASDAQ 100
TSX COMP
FTSE 100
DAX
CAC 40
EURO STOXX 50
Currency / Forex
Homepage
Rankings
Currency Cross Rate
Currency Converter
Forex Analysis
Currencies News
USD / EUR
USD / CAD
USD / MXN
USD / BRL
USD / INR
Commodities
Homepage
Energy
Precious metals
Agriculture
Industrial Metals
Livestock and Cattle
GOLD
CRUDE OIL (WTI)
CRUDE OIL (BRENT)
SILVER
PLATINUM
Cryptocurrencies
Homepage
Rankings
Charts
Analysis
News
BITCOIN
ETHEREUM
BINANCE COIN
SOLANA
CARDANO
FTX TOKEN
Trackers & ETF
Rankings and News
Advanced Search
News
All News
World
United States
Europe
North America
South America
Asia
Africa
Middle East
Emerging
Companies
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit Warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Security Transactions
Earnings reports
New markets
New products
Corporate strategies
Legal risks
Share buybacks
Mergers and acquisitions
Call Transcripts
Guidance
Indexes
Currency / Forex
Commodities
Cryptocurrencies
ETF
Interest Rates
Economy
Themes
Asset Management
Activism
Climate and ESG
Cybersecurity
Geopolitics
Central Banks
Private Equity
Inflation
Business Leaders
Sectors
All our articles
Most Read News
Hot News
Analysis
All Analysis
Must Read
Equities
Indexes
Currencies
Commodities
Cryptocurrencies
Stock Trading Strategies
All
America
Europe
Asia
Our Shows
Shows
World Press Review
Pump & Dump
Satirical Cartoon
Today's Editorial
Crypto Recap
Stock Picks
Portfolios
Virtual Portfolios
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Watchlists
My Watchlists
Watchlists
My previous session
My most visited
Most popular
Investment Style
Homepage
Yield stocks
Quality stocks
Undervalued stocks
ESG stocks
Growth stocks
Momentum stocks
Investment Themes
Homepage
The SPAC
Sin stocks
Hydrogen
Water
Gold and Silver
Smart City
Rankings
Top Movers
Top Movers
Unusual volumes
New Historical Highs
New Historical Lows
Long Term
Top Fundamentals
Top Fundamentals
Sales growth
Earnings Growth
Profitability
Finances
Rankings Valuation
Rankings Valuation
P/E ratio
Enterprise value
Yield
Top Consensus
Top Consensus
Analyst Opinion
Target price
Estimates Revisions
Divergence
Top Technicals
Top RSI
Unusual volumes
GAPS
STIM
Breakouts
Trends
Volatility
Top ranking ESG
Top ranking ESG
Environnement
Social
Gouvernance
Rankings Coverage
Screeners
Stock Screener Home
Investment Themes
Let's all cycle!
Smart City
US Basketball
Robotics
The Cannabis Industry
Place your bets
Technical Rankings
Oversold stocks
Overbought stocks
Close to resistance
Close to support
Accumulation Phases
Most volatile stocks
Fundamental Rankings
Top Investor Rating
Top Trading Rating
Top Consensus
Low valuations
My Screeners
All my stocks
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Tools
MarketScreener tools
Stock Screener
iPhone App
Expert tools
Stock Screener PRO
Portfolio Creator
Event Screener
Dynamic Chart
Financial Calendar
Economic Calendar
Currency Converter
ProRealTime Trading
Our Services
Our subscriptions
Our Stock Picks
Stock Screener
Thematic Investment Lists
MarketScreener Portfolios
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Homepage
News
News
All News
Companies
Indexes
Currency / Forex
Commodities
Cryptocurrencies
ETF
Interest Rates
Economy
Themes
Sectors
UNICREDIT - ABOVE SPECIFIC CAPITAL REQUIREMENTS SET BY ECB FOR P…
12/15/2022 | 01:58am EST
Send by mail :
Name :
First name :
From
*
:
To
*
:
(You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas)
Message :
*
Required fields
UNICREDIT - ABOVE SPECIFIC CAPITAL REQUIREMENTS SET BY ECB FOR PILLAR 2 AT 200 BASIS POINTS
© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
Change
Last
1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR)
-0.29%
0.64036
0.82%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR)
0.01%
1.16281
-2.27%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR)
0.09%
0.691931
-0.29%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR)
0.32%
0.011379
-3.20%
UNICREDIT S.P.A.
-0.73%
12.774
-5.69%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR)
0.19%
0.938535
7.01%
Latest news "Economy"
02:17a
Drax expects annual profit above estimates
RE
02:17a
British American Tobacco closes Swiss plant, lays off 226 -paper
RE
02:15a
Analysis: Britain Plc buckles up for sale season as UK shares look cheap
RE
02:14a
Irish soldier killed on U.N. peacekeeping mission in Lebanon
RE
02:09a
Fashion retailer H&M's Sept-Nov sales beat forecast
RE
02:08a
UK watchdog narrows dividend-stripping investigation
RE
02:07a
Asian FX bulls return as easing China COVID curbs improves outlook - Reuters poll
RE
02:07a
Fashion retailer H&M's Sept-Nov sales beat forecast
RE
02:05a
Foreigners turn net buyers of Japanese stocks last week
RE
02:03a
Japanese shares end lower on Fed rate hike worries
RE
Latest news "Economy"
MOST READ NEWS
1
Elon Musk sells $3.58B worth of Tesla stock, purpose unknown
2
Marketmind: Thank you, next
3
Asian stocks sag with dollar as hawkish Fed spurs recession fears
4
Analysis-Investors bet Fed will blink if recession hits despite 'higher..
5
Analysis: Britain Plc buckles up for sale season as UK shares look chea..
More news
HOT NEWS
CHARTER COMMUNICATIO.
-16.38%
Wall Street ends lower after latest Fed rate hike
GREAT ELM CAPITAL CO.
-6.88%
GREAT ELM CAPITAL CORP. : Ex-dividend day for
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST.
-4.76%
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
BCE INC.
-2.19%
As Rogers-Shaw court battle wraps up, investors hope for early verdict
TC ENERGY CORPORATIO.
-2.03%
Toronto market falls as Fed signals further tightening
WESTSHORE TERMINALS .
-2.47%
Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation Announces Dividend for the Fourth Quarter of 2022, Payable on or Before January 15, 2023
More news
CATEGORIES
Indexes
Equities
Currencies
Commodities
Trackers / ETF
News
Analysis
FREE SERVICES
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Newsletters and notifications
New member
SOLUTIONS
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Stock Screener
Stock Picks
Investment Themes
Investment Style
Subscribe as customer
STOCK EXCHANGE EDITIONS
English (USA)
English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
ABOUT
Surperformance SAS
Contact
Legal information
Cookie settings
Copyright © 2022 Surperformance. All rights reserved.
Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ
Slave