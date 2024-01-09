UNICREDIT SUCCESSFULLY ISSUES A 10.25-YEAR TIER 2 CALLABLE BOND WITH A 5.375% COUPON FOR AN AMOUNT OF EUR 1.0 BILLION
Stock market news
Stocks mentioned in the article
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi.
|25.56 EUR
|-1.67%
|+2.10%
|48 843 M $
Saudi Arabia ups mineral resource estimates to $2.5 trillion -minister
Ukraine's Zelenskiy sees 'clear signs' of slowdown in Russian defence industry
Davos 2024-Global elite gather against WEF's most complex backdrop so far
In rare African split, South Africa battling Morocco to lead UN rights body
News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day - Tuesday at 1 PM ET
Fuel leak on Astrobotic's moon lander leaves 'no chance' of soft landing
Markets tweak Fed balance sheet views after comments from Dallas Fed chief
ECB to cut rates once inflation expectations settle at target- Villeroy
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : Blackrock, Blackstone, Exxon Mobil, Netflix, Charles Schwab...
Every morning, find a selection of analysts' recommendations covering North America and the UK. The list only includes companies that have been the subject of a change of opinion or price target, or of a new coverage. It may be updated during the session. This information can be used to shed light on movements in certain stocks or on market sentiment towards a company.
Infineon Undervalued Former Chip Unit Qimonda by $1.88 Billion, Court Expert Says
MORNING BID EUROPE-Nikkei hits post-bubble peak on Wall Street's lead
Hewlett Packard Enterprise nears $13 bln deal to buy Juniper Networks- WSJ
US investigators probing whether Boeing 737 MAX panel was properly bolted