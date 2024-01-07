UNION CALLS FOR GERMAN RAIL STRIKE JAN 10-12
As nuclear debate nears, French minister sees potential for 14 new reactors
Israeli strike kills two Palestinian journalists in Gaza, officials say
Nigeria's Dangote Group says it is cooperating with FX investigation
PM Sunak makes election appeal for Britain to 'stick with' his plan
Czech central bank vice-governor Zamrazilova: larger than 25 bps rate cuts possible if inflation falls faster
PRAGUE (Reuters) - The pace of Czech central bank's lowering of interest rates will depend on the pace of decline in inflation, the bank's Vice-Governor Eva Zamrazilova said on CNN Prima News television on Sunday.
India's Tamil Nadu in $4.4 billion deals with investors such as Tata, Pegatron
Firms say UK has become more competitive for manufacturers – survey
Airline flydubai says its three BOEING 737 MAX 9 unaffected by FAA grounding - Khaleej Times