UNION MINISTER MS.SHOBHA KARANDLAJE REVIEWSIMPLEMENATION OF CENTRAL SCHEMES IN AGRICULTURE IN THE STATE of TELANGANA



EMPASIZES THE NEED TO PROMOTE AGRI EXPORTS TO DOUBLETHE INCOME OF FARMERS; INTERACTS WITH FARMERS AT CENTRE OF EXCELLENCE ATJEEDIMETLA

Posted On: 13 SEP 2021 5:03PM by PIB Hyderabad

Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Ms. Shobha Karandlaje emphasized the need to promote agriculture exports which could facilitate doubling of farmers income within a reasonable timeframe. She stated that the Central Government would work closely with the State Government to propel India as a major exporter of agriculture products.

Speaking at a meeting with senior agriculture officials of the Central and State Governments at BRKR Bhavan today in the city, the Minster emphasized the need to have a dedicated cell to monitor agriculture exports which would coordinate with the Centre, State government, Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) and the farmers to ensure that the farmers get value addition to their produce. Complementing the State Government for taking up ambitious programme of growing oil palm in 20 lakh acres in the state, she said that it would help save the country lots of foreign exchange. Ms. Karandlaje informed that efforts are on by the Central Government to set up industries that can process oil seeds which would make oil seed cultivation profitable.

Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Famers Welfare Ms. Shobha Karandlaje,review meeting with State officials regarding the implementation of Central Schemes in Agriculture in the Telangana State, Hyderabad today.Telangana State Minister for Agriculture, Cooperation and Marketing Shri S Niranjan Reddy , Chief Secretary of Telangana Sri Somesh Kumar , other officals are also seen

Telangana State Minister for Agriculture, Cooperation and Marketing Shri S Niranjan Reddy briefed the Union Minister about the various initiatives of the State Government which had resulted in 38 per cent increase in crop area and 68 per cent increase in crop production during the last seven years. Chief Secretary of Telangana Sri Somesh Kumar further briefed the about the innovative schemes being implemented in the state such as Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bhima and Rythu Vedikas. Participating in the briefing, Secretary of State Agriculture Department Shri Raghunandan Rao said that irrigation, power, investment support and social security for farmers are the major drivers of growth of agriculture potential in the state. The Vice Chancellors of State Agriculture and Horticulture Universities and senior officers from ICAR, MANAGE, IIMR and State Cooperative Bank participated in the meeting.

Later during the day, the Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Ms. Shobha Karandlaje visited the Centre of Excellence (Vegetables and Flowers) at Jeedimetla, Hyderabad. She inaugurated urban farming on the terrace facility and underlined the importance of urban farming in today's world and adopting new technologies. The Minister distributed appreciation certificates to the urban farmers of Hyderabad who had undergone training at the Telangana Horticulture Training Institute Hyderabad.

Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Famers Welfare Ms. Shobha Karandlaje, visited Centre of Excellence (Vegetables and Flowers), Jeedimetla, Hyderabad today.

She was accompanied by Smt. Shomita Biswas, Joint Secretary, Agriculture and Famers Welfare, Govt. of India, Shri. M. Raghunandan Rao, Secretary, Department of Agriculture, Govt. of Telangana, Sri. L.Ventakat Ram Reddy, Director of Horticulture and Sericulture and other senior officers of the department of Horticulture and Sericulture during the visit.

