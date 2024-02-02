UNOFFICIALLY FOR THE WEEK, THE S&P 500 ROSE 1.38%, THE NASDAQ ROSE 1.12%, THE DOW ROSE 1.43%
ICE Review : Canola Breaks C$600 Support on Increased Farmer Deliveries and Lackluster Exports
Grocery stores should cut prices as costs ease, Biden White House says
Wall St climbs, S&P 500 powers to record high on solid earnings, robust data
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : Alphabet, Meta Platforms, Amazon, Wise, Clorox...
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : Alphabet, Meta Platforms, Amazon, Wise, Clorox...
Delivery Hero under pressure due to renewed Southeast Asia concerns
Nvidia sets monthly record with unprecedented market value surge in January
US equity funds draw inflows amid positive economic and inflation data
Delivery Hero slumps to record low due to concerns about Southeast Asia