Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

UNW LLP : Brexit on 1 January – are you prepared?

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/06/2020 | 11:15am EST
6th November 2020

It is now just eight weeks until 1 January 2021, when the Brexit transition period ends and the UK effectively does leave the EU - with, or without a deal. If your business is one that trades with the EU you need to be prepared for the changes that will come in from that date.

In recent weeks and months HMRC have published significant amounts of guidance on new procedures for both exports and imports with the EU, and the rest of the world for that matter, including:

  • postponed import VAT accounting
  • customs deferment account procedures
  • customs guarantee waivers
  • tariff rates
  • low value imports and overseas businesses selling into the UK
  • trade through Northern Ireland

The key now is not to delay considering how your business will be affected by the ending of the UK's member of the Single Market and borderless trade with the EU. Whether this will involve looking to appoint a freight agent to handle any customs declarations for imports and exports on your behalf; applying for, or amending any customs deferment account and guarantees; to wider implications for trade with the rest of the EU such as shipping terms, VAT registration, warehousing of stock and onward movement of goods throughout the EU - it is important that you do act now.

It is likely HMRC resources over the coming weeks/months will be stretched not least because of the current COVID-19 situation and of course the Christmas period in the run up to 1 January, and therefore we would recommend considering the impact of leaving the EU will have on your business sooner, rather than later, if you have not already done so.

We have already been assisting some of our clients with issues they have been facing leading up to 1 January, such as multiple EU VAT registrations, shipping terms, customs warehousing, overseas subsidiary companies and logistics implications.

If you would like further guidance on this topic, please do not hesitate to contact one of our dedicated VAT specialists: Mark Hetherington, VAT Partner, on 0191 243 6073 or at markhetherington@unw.co.uk; or David Ward, Corporate Tax partner on 0191 243 6081 or davidward@unw.co.uk; or Ian Coulthard, VAT Senior Manager, on 0191 243 6017 or at iancoulthard@unw.co.uk.

Disclaimer

UNW LLP published this content on 06 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 November 2020 16:14:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:24aCVS Health CEO Larry Merlo to step down next year
RE
11:20aLee Duncan Succeeds John Craft, Becomes Second CEO of Alliance Group
SE
11:20aThe Present Value
PU
11:20aSINN FÉIN : MacManus calls for swift intervention in the cattle sector
PU
11:18aOil falls as coronavirus cases rise and U.S. vote count continues
RE
11:17aWTO CANCELS NOVEMBER 9 MEETING TO RESOLVE LEADERSHIP ISSUE : document
RE
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11:15aUNW LLP : Brexit on 1 January – are you prepared?
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Wall Street rallies as investors eye split U.S. Congress
2VOLKSWAGEN AG : Volkswagen CEO says will tweak strategy to maintain electric, autonomous push
3NIKKEI : Global stocks mixed as balance tilts to Biden in U.S. election
4U.S. job growth slows in October; part-time workers increase
5S&P 500 : Unsettled by election drama, markets look on bright side

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group