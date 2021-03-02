UPCOMING ANNOUNCEMENT: Partnership to improve protein content of pulse-based ingredients
03/02/2021 | 12:00pm EST
EDMONTON, Alberta, March 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Protein Industries Canada will be making their 16th technology project announcement, and their third based out of Alberta. The project, featuring a consortium of GrainFrac Inc., Tomtene Seed Farms and Ripple Foods PBC, is aimed at developing high-protein pulse-based ingredients using technology with lower energy and water requirements related to processing.