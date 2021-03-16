UPCOMING ANNOUNCEMENT: Protein Industries Canada invests into domestic soybean processing
03/16/2021 | 05:00pm EDT
LINDSAY, Ontario, March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Thursday, March 18, Protein Industries Canada will be making a virtual announcement with Canada Protein Ingredients Ltd. - Ingrédients Protéiques du Canada Ltée (CPI-IPC), DJ Hendrick International, Agrocorp Processing, Semences Prograin and Synthesis Network. Together, they’ll be announcing a project aimed at developing and commercializing high-quality, protein ingredients made from non-GM soybean varieties. These varieties will also be developed through the project, specifically for Canadian growing conditions.