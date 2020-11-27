Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

UPCOMING DEADLINE Pawar Law Group Announces a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc.– RETA

11/27/2020 | 05:00pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, Nov. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pawar Law Group announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of shareholders who purchased shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: RETA) from October 15, 2019 through August 7, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”). The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. investors under the federal securities laws.

To join the class action, go here or call Vik Pawar, Esq. toll-free at 888-589-9804 or email info@pawarlawgroup.com for information on the class action.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the MOXIe Part 2 study results were insufficient to support a single study marketing approval of omaveloxolone for the treatment of Friedreich’s ataxia (“FA”) in the U.S. without additional evidence; (2) as a result, it was foreseeably likely that the FDA would not accept marketing approval of omaveloxolone for the treatment of FA in the U.S. based on the MOXIe Part 2 study results; and (3) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than December 14, 2020. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

No class has been certified. Until a class is certified, you are not represented by counsel unless you hire one. You may hire counsel of your choice. You may also do nothing at this time and be an absent member of the class. Your ability to share in any future recovery is not dependent upon being a lead plaintiff.

Pawar Law Group represents investors from around the world. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.
-------------------------------

Contact:
Vik Pawar, Esq.
Pawar Law Group
20 Vesey Street, Suite 1410
New York, NY 10007
Tel: (917) 261-2277
Fax: (212) 571-0938
info@pawarlawgroup.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
Latest news "Companies"
05:25pMacro Enterprises Inc. Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
NE
05:23pU.S. agency opens probe into 115,000 Tesla vehicles over suspension issue
RE
05:23pPFIZER : A look at what provinces and territories have said about COVID-19 vaccine plans
AQ
05:23pGRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
05:22pEU ready to concede on Brexit fishing rights - the Telegraph
RE
05:22pMR. COOPER GROUP INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05:20pCHEMOURS CO : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05:20pMacro Signs Non-Binding Memorandum of Understanding with Spiecapag Canada Corp.
NE
05:16pLINGO MEDIA : Reports Financial Results for the Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2020
AQ
05:15pCSE BULLETIN : Fundamental Change - Major Precious Metals Corp. (SIZE)
NE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ASTRAZENECA PLC : AstraZeneca CEO expects to run new global trial of COVID-19 vaccine - Bloomberg
2Stocks at record high but yields fall, dollar under pressure
3Disney increases planned layoffs to 32,000 as virus hits park attendance (Nov. 26)
4TESLA, INC. : TESLA : U.S. agency opens probe into 115,000 Tesla vehicles over suspension issue
5BREXIT GOES DOWN TO THE WIRE: EU and UK say big differences remain

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ