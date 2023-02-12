UPDATE 18-U.S. shoots down mysterious object near Canadian border

WASHINGTON, Feb 12 (Reuters) - U.S. military fighter
jets on Sunday shot down an octagonal object over Lake Huron,
the Pentagon said, the latest incident since a suspected Chinese
surveillance balloon put North American security forces on high
alert.
It was the fourth flying object to be shot down over North
America by a U.S. missile in a little more than a week.
U.S. Air Force General Glen VanHerck, who is tasked with
safeguarding U.S. airspace, told reporters that the military has
not been able to identify what the three most recent objects
are, how they stay aloft, or where they are coming from.
"We're calling them objects, not balloons, for a reason,"
VanHerck, head of North American Aerospace Defense Command
(NORAD) and Northern Command, said.
Asked if he's ruled out extraterrestrials, VanHerck said he
had not ruled out anything yet.
"I'll let the intel community and the counterintelligence
community figure that out," he said.
Another defense official, speaking on condition of
anonymity, subsequently said the military had not seen any
evidence that the objects were extraterrestrial.
On President Joe Biden's order, a U.S. F-16 fighter shot
down the object at 2:42 p.m. local time over Lake Huron on the
U.S.-Canada border, Pentagon spokesperson Patrick Ryder said in
an official statement.
Though it did not pose a military threat, the object could
have potentially interfered with domestic air traffic as it was
traveling at 20,000 feet (6,100 m), and it might have had
surveillance capabilities, Ryder said.
The object appeared to be octagonal in structure, with
strings hanging off but no discernable payload, said a U.S.
official speaking on condition of anonymity.
The object was believed to be the same as one recently
detected over Montana near sensitive military sites, prompting
the closure of U.S. airspace, the Pentagon said. The military
will try to recover the object downed over Lake Huron to learn
more about it, VanHerck told reporters.
He said it likely fell into Canadian waters.
The incident raised questions about the spate of unusual
objects that have appeared over North American skies in recent
weeks and raised tensions with China.
"We need the facts about where they are originating from,
what their purpose is, and why their frequency is increasing,"
said U.S. Representative Debbie Dingell, one of several Michigan
lawmakers who applauded the military for downing the object.
U.S. officials identified the first object as a Chinese
surveillance balloon and shot it down off the coast of South
Carolina on Feb. 4. On Friday, a second object was shot down
over sea ice near Deadhorse, Alaska. And a third object was
destroyed over Canada's Yukon on Saturday, with investigators
still hunting for the wreckage.
"The security of citizens is our top priority and that's
why I made the decision to have that unidentified object shot
down," Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told reporters on Sunday.
North America has been on guard against aerial intrusions
following the appearance of the white, eye-catching Chinese
airship over American skies earlier this month.
That 200-foot-tall (60-meter-high) balloon - which Americans
have accused Beijing of using to spy on the United States -
caused an international incident, leading Secretary of State
Antony Blinken to call off a planned trip to China only hours
before he was set to depart.
Pentagon officials said they have been scrutinizing radar
more closely since then.
Surveillance fears appear to have U.S. officials on high
alert.
Twice in 24 hours, U.S. officials closed airspace - only to
reopen it swiftly.
On Sunday, the Federal Aviation Administration briefly
closed space above Lake Michigan. On Saturday, the U.S. military
scrambled fighter jets in Montana to investigate a radar anomaly
there.
China denies the first balloon was being used for
surveillance and says it was a civilian research craft. It
condemned the United States for shooting it down off the coast
of South Carolina last Saturday.
U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer told U.S.
broadcaster ABC that U.S. officials think two of the latest
objects were smaller balloons than the original one.
The White House said only that the recently downed objects
"did not closely resemble" the Chinese balloon, echoing
Schumer's description of them as "much smaller."
"We will not definitively characterize them until we can
recover the debris, which we are working on," a spokesperson
said.
DEBRIS IN REMOTE LOCALE
Canadian counterparts trying to piece together what was shot
down over the Yukon may have their own challenges. The territory
is a sparsely populated region in Canada's far northwest, which
borders Alaska. It can be brutally cold in the winter, but
temperatures are unusually mild for this time of year, which
could ease the recovery effort.
Republican lawmaker Mike Turner, who serves on the U.S.
House Armed Services Committee, suggested the White House might
be overcompensating for what he described as its previously lax
monitoring of American airspace.
"They do appear somewhat trigger-happy," Turner told CNN on
Sunday. "I would prefer them to be trigger-happy than to be
permissive."
Republicans have criticized the Biden administration over
its handling of the incursion by the suspected Chinese spy
balloon, saying it should have been shot down much earlier.
