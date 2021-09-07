UPDATE - Action Required - Maintenance Window EEX Transparency Platform on September 10th 2021

The previously communicated date range has changed as below.

A maintenance window on the EEX Transparency Platform is planned

from Friday 10 September 2021 09:30pm (CEST)

until Saturday 11 September 2021 02:30am (CEST)

During this period, there may be restrictions in the provision of transparency data in the following applications:

EEX Group DataSource API

EEX Group DataSource Excel Tool

EEX Group DataSource Desktop Application

After the successful completion of the maintenance window transparency data updates will be available in the affected EEX Group DataSource services.

Please do not hesitate to contact EEX Market Data Services if you have any further questions.

Contact

Information Services

T +49 341 2156-288

datasource@eex-group.com