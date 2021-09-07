Log in
UPDATE - Action Required - Maintenance Window EEX Transparency Platform on September 10th 2021

09/07/2021 | 03:12am EDT
The previously communicated date range has changed as below.

A maintenance window on the EEX Transparency Platform is planned

  • from Friday 10 September 2021 09:30pm (CEST)
  • until Saturday 11 September 2021 02:30am (CEST)

During this period, there may be restrictions in the provision of transparency data in the following applications:

  • EEX Group DataSource API
  • EEX Group DataSource Excel Tool
  • EEX Group DataSource Desktop Application

After the successful completion of the maintenance window transparency data updates will be available in the affected EEX Group DataSource services.

Please do not hesitate to contact EEX Market Data Services if you have any further questions.

Contact

Information Services
T +49 341 2156-288
datasource@eex-group.com

Disclaimer

EEX - European Energy Exchange AG published this content on 07 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 September 2021 07:11:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
HOT NEWS