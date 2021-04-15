Log in
UPDATE -- D-Wave Government Sponsors a Quantum Academy at the Cyber Bytes Foundation to Accelerate U.S. Government's Adoption of Practical Quantum Computing

04/15/2021 | 02:17pm EDT
PALO ALTO, Calif. and STAFFORD, Va., April 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- D-Wave Government Inc., a subsidiary providing D-Wave’s quantum computing technology, software, services, and expertise to the U.S. government, and Cyber Bytes Foundation (CBF), a non-profit producing education, innovation, and outreach programs responsive to national security challenges, today announced they will work together to host a quantum academy.

Quantum computing’s importance to our national security remains a focus for the federal government. In the FY21 NDAA, the Service Secretaries were tasked with providing an annual list of technical problems and research challenges likely to be addressable by quantum computers and available for use within the next one to three years. The CBF Quantum Academy, sponsored by D-Wave Government Inc., is aimed at providing strategic guidance, training, and education to ensure the government understands how to best harness the powerful and complex technology. Together, the two organizations are hosting four academy events this year. These events will be available to attend in a virtual capacity in the short term, with the potential to attend in-person at the Quantico Cyber Hub in Stafford, VA later in the year. The following topics will be covered:

  • Quantum Computing in Logistics, Predictive Fleet Maintenance, and Analytics
  • Quantum Computing in Threat Detection and Intelligence
  • Quantum Computing in Manpower & Emergency Response
  • Quantum Computing: Technical Training for Algorithm Development

“Expanding quantum computing access and understanding of the capabilities of today’s technology within the U.S. government is critical to the technology’s continued maturation and role in the public sector. Cyber Bytes Foundation’s education and outreach expertise complements D-Wave Government’s quantum leadership in this shared endeavor,” said Alan Baratz, CEO of D-Wave. “Practical quantum computing is capable of delivering value and tackling complex problems that matter to the U.S. government today – from public safety planning to autonomous vehicle routing. We look forward to working with CBF to help the government better understand how to harness quantum computing.”

“Quantum computing represents the next technology revolution. However, there is a knowledge gap surrounding its current capabilities. We are excited to partner with D-Wave Government Inc., a leading quantum provider and subject matter expert to stand up this academy,” said Joel Scharlat, Director of Operations with the Cyber Bytes Foundation. “These classes have been carefully designed to provide government decision-makers at every level with the information necessary to employ quantum computing to solve today’s critical challenges. This is the next step in making the Quantico Cyber Hub the center of technology innovation for the government.”

To learn more about the quantum academy, how to register, and how D-Wave Government and CBF are working together to expand government access to quantum computing education and technology, click here. To find out more about D-Wave's technology and value to government agencies and national labs, including NASA, the U.S. Airforce, and the U.S. Naval Research Laboratory click here. To learn more about the Cyber Bytes Foundation click here.

About D-Wave Government Inc.
D-Wave is the leader in the development and delivery of quantum computing technology, software, and services, and the world’s first commercial supplier of quantum computers. D-Wave Government Inc., a U.S. subsidiary, was formed in 2013 to provide D-Wave’s quantum computing technology to the U.S. government. D-Wave’s quantum technology has been used by some of the world’s most advanced organizations, including Lockheed Martin, Google, NASA Ames, Oak Ridge National Laboratory, and Los Alamos National Laboratory. D-Wave has been granted more than 200 US patents and has published over 100 scientific papers, many of which have appeared in leading science journals including Nature, Science and Nature Communications.

About the Cyber Bytes Foundation
The Cyber Bytes Foundation is a 501(c)(3), with the mission to establish and sustain a unique cyber ecosystem to produce education, innovation, and outreach programs responsive to our national security challenges. The Quantico Cyber Hub is the largest Cyber Security Center of Excellence in a Virginia HUBZone and is designed as an agnostic “Cyber Domain Ecosystem” where people (SMEs), processes and capabilities are brought together to customize solutions to accelerate the implementation of Advanced Cyber Technologies through experimentation, innovation, research and application.

Contact
D-Wave Systems Inc.
dwave@launchsquad.com


Primary Logo


