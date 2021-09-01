Log in
UPDATE - Innit and Google Cloud Team Up to Help Retailers Personalize Grocery Shopping

09/01/2021 | 12:49pm EDT
SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Innit, a leading innovator in personalized food technology, today announced a strategic partnership with Google Cloud enabling grocery retailers to deliver personalized services across the entire meal journey, spanning online, in-store, and at-home. The Google Cloud-Innit joint solution boosts retailer engagement, discoverability, and conversion, combining Google Cloud’s powerful search and recommendation technologies with Innit’s personalized nutrition and shoppable recipes.

Shopping and cooking behavior have transformed rapidly, with sixty-eight percent of new digital grocery customers now considering digital to be a permanent part of their shopping routine (source: eMarketer). As a result, grocery retailers are investing in technology platforms to build omnichannel services that can meet customers whenever and wherever they want to buy according to their health, wellness, and lifestyle preferences.

“Grocery retailers are racing to upgrade their digital platforms, and personalization will be fundamental to this next generation of services for the modern store,” said Paul Tepfenhart, Director, Global Retail Solutions for Google Cloud. “The Google Cloud-Innit solution puts data at the center to remove friction from every stage of the shopping journey.”

Innit and Google Cloud have worked together over the last four years on multiple solutions to deliver actionable assistance throughout the meal journey. Innit’s AI-powered solutions including personalized nutrition, shoppable recipes, meal planning, and guided cooking have been integrated with Google Cloud. Teams from both companies will partner to deliver the joint solution, enabling grocery retailers to accelerate their omnichannel digital transformations.

“Grocery shopping can be cumbersome for consumers who juggle dietary restrictions, brand preferences, and sustainability concerns every time they fill their carts,” said Kevin Brown, CEO and co-founder of Innit. “The next generation of grocery will personalize the store around each consumer, enabling them to easily purchase products and shoppable recipes with confidence. This will streamline the customer experience, and open up tremendous opportunities for retailers and brands to monetize the digital shelf.”

About Innit
Innit is a leading innovator in personalized food technology, spanning the entire food journey. The Innit platform has been deployed in North America and Europe with top retailers, brands, appliance manufacturers, and technology partners.


PR Contact:
Perry Krasnove
perry.krasnove@praytellagency.com
+1 (732) 580-0275

Primary Logo


