Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

UPDATE: Personal Touch Holding Corp. Notifying Current and Former Employees and Patients of a Cybersecurity Attack Possibly Affecting Personally Identifiable Information and Protected Health Information – Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. Class Action Data Breach Investigation

03/26/2021 | 04:44pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PHILADELPHIA, March 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a release issued earlier today, there was an inadvertent formatting error. The updated release follows.

Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. is investigating potential class action claims on behalf of victims of a January 27, 2021 cybersecurity attack on the private cloud hosted by Personal Touch Holding Corp.’s (“PTHC”) managed service providers.   

PTHC’s recently published Notice of Security Breach stated that the following information was involved in the cyberattack:

PTHC’s private cloud-stored business records of PTHC and its direct and indirect subsidiaries . . . where patients’ personally identifiable information and protected health information were contained. This information may include medical treatment information, insurance card, and health plan benefit numbers, medical record numbers, first and last name, address, telephone numbers, date of birth, Social Security number, and financial information, including check copies, credit card numbers, and bank account information.

Employee information may include first and last name, address, telephone numbers, date of birth, Social Security numbers (including dependent and spouse Social Security numbers), driver’s license number, passport numbers, birth certificates, background and credit reports, demographic information, usernames and passwords used at the Company, personal email addresses, fingerprints, insurance card and health and welfare plan benefit numbers, retirement benefits information, medical treatment information, check copies, and other financial information necessary for payroll.

PTHC’s “Notice of Security Breach” listed the following direct and indirect company subsidiaries:

PT Intermediate Holding, Inc.; Personal-Touch Home Care of W. Va. Inc.; PT Hospice of PA Inc.; Personal Touch Care of PA, Inc.; Personal Touch Home Care of Ohio, Inc.; Personal Touch Home Care of Baltimore, Inc.; PT Home Services of San Antonio, Inc.; Houston-Personal Touch Home Care, Inc.; PT Home Services of Dallas, Inc.; Houston-Personal Touch Home-Aides, Inc.; Personal Touch Home Care of Indiana, Inc.; Personal Touch Home Care of Greater Portsmouth, Inc.; Personal-Touch Home Care of N.J., Inc.; PT Management Services, Inc.; Personal-Touch Home Care of N.Y., Inc.; Personal Touch Home Care of KY, Inc.; Personal Touch Home Care of S.E. Mass., Inc.; PTS of Westchester, Inc.; Personal-Touch Home Aides of New York, Inc.; Personal Touch Home Care of Westchester, Inc.; Personal Touch Home Care of Long Island, Inc.; Personal Touch Home-Aides, Inc. (PA); Personal Touch Home Care of VA, Inc.; Personal Touch Hospice of VA, Inc.; Personal Touch Home –Aides, Inc. (MA); Personal Touch Home Aides of VA, Inc.; Personal Touch Home Care of Mass., Inc.; Personal Touch Home Aides of Baltimore, Inc.; Personal Touch Home Care IPA, Inc.

IF YOU BELIEVE YOU ARE A VICTIM OF PTHC’S DATA BREACH AND HAVE QUESTIONS OR CONCERNS ABOUT KEHOE LAW FIRM’S CLASS ACTION DATA BREACH INVESTIGATION OR POTENTIAL LEGAL CLAIMS, PLEASE CONTACT KEHOE LAW FIRM, P.C., MICHAEL YARNOFF, ESQ., (215) 792-6676, EXT. 804, INFO@KEHOELAWFIRM.COM.  

Kehoe Law Firm, P.C., with offices in New York and Philadelphia, is a multidisciplinary, plaintiff–side law firm dedicated to protecting investors and consumers from corporate fraud, negligence, and other wrongdoing. Driven by a strong and principled sense of social responsibility and obtaining justice for the aggrieved, Kehoe Law Firm represents plaintiffs seeking to recover investment losses resulting from corporate wrongdoing or malfeasance, those harmed by anticompetitive practices, and consumers victimized by fraud, false claims, deception or data breaches.

This press release may constitute attorney advertising.

 


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
05:09pHOMETOWN INTERNATIONAL  : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATION. (form 10-K)
AQ
05:08pThe World Bank in partnership with EQUALS launches new program to support digital skills development
PU
05:08pMATEON THERAPEUTICS INC  : Unregistered Sale of Equity Securities, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05:08pSTRONGBRIDGE BIOPHARMA PLC  : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Termination of a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05:08pMADISON SQUARE GARDEN ENTERTAINMENT CORP.  : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05:08pARCLIGHT CLEAN TRANSITION CORP. II  : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Unregistered Sale of Equity Securities, Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05:07pORION ENERGY SYSTEMS, INC.  : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05:07pTSX rises 0.54% to 18,752.58
RE
05:07pDollar roughly flat but close to 4-month highs on economic optimism
RE
05:06pDollar roughly flat but close to four-month highs on economic optimism
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ALLIANZ SE : Suez Canal steps up efforts to free stuck vessel, U.S. watches energy market impact
2TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : Burberry becomes first luxury brand to suffer Chinese backlash over Xinjiang
3Mastercard battles to limit scope of $19 billion UK class action
4BASF SE : EXCLUSIVE: BASF warns chemicals could be left out of post-pandemic party
5JULIUS BÄR GRUPPE AG : In 2020 the ultra-rich got richer. Now they're bracing for the backlash

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ