Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

UPDATE - Plutos Sama Holdings INC files to enforce its rights to Jagex Limited and enjoin sale

01/22/2021 | 10:23pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plutos Sama Holdings, Inc. (PSH), today filed for injunctive relief to prevent the purported sale of Jagex Limited which is an online gaming company based in Irvine, California and Cambridge, England and to enforce its rights to its auction win in September of 55% of Jagex and its parent company from seller Huarong Trust.

The case was filed in Federal Court in California on January 21, 2021 and is captioned Plutos Sama Holdings, Inc v. Jagex et al case # Case 8:21-cv-00133 and names Jagex as well as its holding company and several Trust companies in China that were selling the asset.

FOR MEDIA CONTACT: info@plutossama.com

Plutos Sama Holdings, Inc.
Plutos Sama Holdings, Inc. is a private equity company in the business of taking control positions in domestic and international distressed and contentious residential and commercial real estate ventures, micro-lending, securitizations, law firms, restaurants, mortgage servicing platforms, and eSports.
For more information, visit www.plutosholdings.com.

Certain information set forth in this presentation contains “forward-looking information”, including “future oriented financial information” and “financial outlook”, under applicable securities laws (collectively referred to herein as forward-looking statements). Except for statements of historical fact, information contained herein constitutes forward-looking statements of the Company including with respect to future M&A activity and global growth and completion of the Company’s and its partners projects including any required approvals from the regulatory bodies governing sale and shareholder ratification that are currently underway, in development or otherwise under consideration. Forward-looking statements are provided to allow potential investors the opportunity to understand management’s beliefs and opinions in respect of the future so that they may use such beliefs and opinions as one factor in evaluating an investment. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and undue reliance should not be placed on them.



© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
04:12aDO : & CO successfully placed EUR 100 million convertible bonds
PU
04:00aIMF urges deficit control in Tunisia even as protesters demand jobs
RE
03:45aASTRAZENECA : UK doctors call for shorter gap between Pfizer vaccine doses
RE
03:24aPROTRADE GARMENT JSC : Bom resolution
PU
03:10aEQUITY METALS : Fourth Quarter Report -Jan 23, 2021
PU
03:07aSEPLAT PETROLEUM DEVELOPMENT : Appeal Court Unseals Seplat Petroleum's Offices
AQ
03:07aTOTAL NIGERIA : NBBF in Talks With Sponsors to Kick-Start 2021 Season
AQ
03:01aSELF STORAGE : Safeguard Self Storage Announces Further Expansion in the Philadelphia Market
AQ
02:32aMARUTI SUZUKI INDIA : India's favourite- Maruti Suzuki Swift captures the pole position in 2020
PU
02:20aADTALEM GLOBAL EDUCATION : Announces Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Conference Call
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1S&P 500 : Tech shares could retake market reins as earnings heat up
2Weak data, earnings drag stocks lower; oil falls
3Oil falls on China's COVID-19 cases, high crude build
4VOYAGER THERAPEUTICS, INC. : VOYAGER THERAPEUTICS : Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action ..
5AURINIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC. : AURINIA PHARMACEUTICALS : FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals' LUPKYNIS™..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ