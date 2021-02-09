Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

UPDATE – KOHO Launches Credit Building to Level the Playing Field for Canadians Striving to Grow Their Credit Score

02/09/2021 | 10:45am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TORONTO, Feb. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Canadian FinTech KOHO continues to disrupt the personal finance space, announcing today the launch of their first Credit Building product. KOHO Credit Building reports all activity to TransUnion®, one of the two major reporting bureaus in Canada.

For many Canadians, the current credit building marketplace is comprised of expensive products that lack transparency. KOHO’s Credit Building is a simple and affordable solution that helps users take control of their credit narrative for only 7$/month. A small line of credit is issued and reported monthly, generating a positive credit history. There are no additional fees, no compounding debt and no gimmicks - just another KOHO product built on user feedback.

“Historically, the options for building credit are expensive, murky or both, especially for middle-class Canadians,” stated CEO of KOHO, Daniel Eberhard. “We think our approach to credit building is a new form factor. It’s simple, affordable and transparent. We’re really proud of it.”

KOHO has experienced amazing growth over the past year as more Canadians turn to more transparent banking tools amidst global economic challenges. KOHO’s attention to their users’ financial needs has helped them create a product roadmap that continues to deliver on their promise to make banking simple and accessible for everyone.

About KOHO
KOHO is a new era of banking on a mission to make the financial system accessible and intuitive to everyone. KOHO offers a full-service account with no hidden fees. The account comes with a prepaid Visa card that earns cash back on every purchase, and an integrated app that helps users spend smart and save more.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Brittany Bell
brittany@koho.ca
For more information, please visit www.koho.ca



Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
04:57aBURCON NUTRASCIENCE CORP. : Burcon JV Company, Merit Functional Foods, Achieves First Commercial Production
EQ
04:57aPRESS RELEASE : Burcon NutraScience Corp.: Burcon JV Company, Merit Functional Foods, Achieves First Commercial Production
DJ
04:55aHELLENIC EXCHANGES ATHENS STOCK EXCHANGE S A : Transactions by Eurobank Equities - 09 Feb 2021
PU
04:55aGLASTON OYJ : Interim Report Q4/2020
PU
04:55aSAVILLS : Why we must consider manufacturing capability when it comes to the UK life science sector
PU
04:55aPFIZER : Health Canada agrees Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine vials have six doses
AQ
04:54aCYPRESS DEVELOPMENT : IIROC Trading Resumption - CYP
AQ
04:54aWith New Board Appointees, Women's Public Leadership Network Strengthens Commitment To Help Women Seek Public Office
PR
04:53aDollar slumps as U.S. Treasury yields soften, but bitcoin eyes $50,000
RE
04:53aपरिपत्र नं. १ (पूर्वाधार) : नेपाल राष्ट्र बैंकबाट इजाजतपत्रप्राप्त पूर्वाधार विकास बैं&
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA, INC. : A TESLA FOR A BITCOIN: Musk drives up cryptocurrency price with $1.5 billion purchase
2NESTLÉ S.A. : NESTLE S A : says Gerber products in China are safe, rejects group's post
3RELIEF THERAPEUTICS HOLDING AG : NEURORX : and Relief Therapeutics Report Initial Phase 2b/3 Study Results Dem..
4BETSSON AB : BETSSON : Year-end report and Q4 2020
5S&P 500 : Bitcoin powers towards $50K as Tesla takes it mainstream

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ