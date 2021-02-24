UPDATE – Laidlaw Venture Partners Portfolio Company AerWave Medical, Inc. Closes $4 Million Series A Financing Round

NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Laidlaw Venture Partners (“LVP”), the venture capital arm of Laidlaw & Company (UK) Ltd., today announced the successful closing of a $4 million Series A financing round for its portfolio company AerWave.



AerWave offers an interventional approach to treat Asthma, COPD and advanced lung disease, which addresses a significant unmet medical need. It is targeting the addressable COPD market made up of 4 million patients in the US, and the addressable Asthma market of 2.5 million patients in the US. The Company has broad intellectual property protection in place and a seasoned, experienced executive team with a track record of value creation.

“We are thrilled to have accomplished this financing. We look forward to investing this capital to further develop the AerWave technology to treat severe COPD and asthmatic patients worldwide,” stated Jeff O’Donnell, AerWave Chief Executive Officer.

James Ahern, Founding Partner, Laidlaw Venture Partners added, "We are in a very exciting time of growth for Laidlaw Venture Partners. The successful closing of the series A financing round in AerWave is another testimonial to the quality of the companies we continue to incubate and the unique investment opportunities they present our clients. We will continue to fully vet new opportunities moving forward focusing on our ability to add value for our companies and investors."

About Laidlaw & Company

Laidlaw & Company is a full-service investment banking and brokerage firm offering personalized investment advice and skillful execution to private institutions, public institutions, and high net worth individual investors.

Laidlaw & Company (U.K.) Ltd., a broker-dealer registered with FINRA in the United States, clears on a fully disclosed basis through INTL FC Stone Financial Inc., a member of the Securities Investor Protection Corporation (SIPC). Laidlaw & Company International Limited, an affiliate of Laidlaw & Company, is authorized by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) in the United Kingdom.

Laidlaw Wealth Management and Laidlaw Private Equity, LLC are affiliates of Laidlaw & Company (UK) Ltd.

Laidlaw Venture Partners is a DBA, of Laidlaw Private Equity.

For more information, please visit: https://laidlawltd.com/

Investor Contacts:

Matt Duffy, Managing Partner

646-335-5923

mduffy@laidlawltd.com