UPLCQ, FENC & HDB Class Action Reminders: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman LLC Reminds Investors of Class Actions

10/27/2020 | 12:01pm EDT

NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against the following publicly-traded companies. You can review a copy of the Complaints by visiting the links below or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss, you can request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff.  Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff. 

Ultra Petroleum Corp. (OTC: UPLCQ)
Class Period: April 13, 2017 - August 8, 2019
Deadline: November 2, 2020
For more info: www.bgandg.com/uplcq
The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Ultra’s proved reserves were materially overstated and, therefore, worth hundreds of millions of dollars less than represented; (2) Ultra’s proved undeveloped reserves were of de minimis value because they contained low quality deposits that lacked a commercially viable path to development; (3) Ultra was unable to meet the production and development estimates provided to investors and such estimates lacked a reasonable basis; (4) Ultra was unable to withstand even a modest downturn in the price of natural gas because, inter alia, Ultra’s business had less financial and production flexibility than claimed; (5) Ultra did not have the technical or financial capabilities or available asset base to sustainably grow its oil and natural gas production by any meaningful amount; and (6) Ultra lacked the production capabilities or asset base necessary to meaningfully grow production through horizontal well drilling, and initial test wells were not representative of the Company’s actual horizontal well prospects. 

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: FENC)
Class Period: February 11, 2020 - August 10, 2020
Deadline: November 2, 2020
For more info: www.bgandg.com/fenc
The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, the complaint alleges that Defendants failed to disclose that: (1) the manufacturing facilities for PEDMARK, the Company’s sole product candidate, did not comply with current good manufacturing practices; (2) as a result, regulatory approval for PEDMARK was reasonably likely to be delayed; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE: HDB)
Class Period: July 31, 2019 - July 10, 2020
Deadline: November 2, 2020
For more info: www.bgandg.com/hdb
The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) HDFC Bank had inadequate disclosure controls and procedures and internal control over financial reporting; (2) as a result, the Bank maintained improper lending practices in its vehicle-financing operations; (3) accordingly, earnings generated from the Bank's vehicle-financing operations were unsustainable; (4) all the foregoing, once revealed, was foreseeably likely to have a material negative impact on the Bank's financial condition and reputation; and (5) as a result, the Bank's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Contact:
Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC
Peretz Bronstein or Yael Hurwitz
212-697-6484 | info@bgandg.com

Primary Logo

© GlobeNewswire 2020

