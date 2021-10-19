UPS, Disney meet White House officials to discuss vaccine mandate

WASHINGTON, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Executives with United Parcel
Service Inc, Walt Disney Co and other companies
met with White House officials on Tuesday to discuss President
Joe Biden's COVID-19 vaccine requirement plan for private-sector
workers, amid concerns it could worsen labor shortages and
supply chain woes.
The mandate would apply to businesses with 100 or more
employees, and would affect about 80 million workers nationwide.
Several industry sources, speaking on condition of
anonymity, said the rulemaking process was moving with urgency
and they expect the mandate to be formally announced as early as
this week. It was not clear how much time employers will have to
implement it.
The White House's Office of Management and Budget (OMB) has
been meeting https://www.reuters.com/world/us/white-house-meet-us-chamber-commerce-business-roundtable-ahead-vaccine-mandate-2021-10-15
with several influential business lobbying groups, such as the
U.S. Chamber of Commerce, the Retail Industry Leaders
Association (RILA) and the Business Roundtable as part of its
rulemaking process. The meetings were requested by the trade
groups and companies and is part of the regular rulemaking
process.
Tuesday's meetings were disclosed in filings with the White
House. Disney did not respond to requests for comment. A UPS
spokesperson confirmed the meeting and said it is reviewing what
a vaccine mandate means for the company and its employees.
Many of the industry groups have raised concerns such as
labor shortages and how regulation by the Department of Labor's
Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) could
worsen existing supply-chain problems facing U.S. companies
ahead of the holiday shopping season. Other topics, such as
testing requirements and who will bear the cost, also were
raised.
Evan Armstrong, RILA vice president for workforce, said it
will be tough for the retail industry to implement the rule in
the middle of the U.S. holiday season and that pushing it to
January would help. He said the group raised the topic with the
White House during their meeting.
"The implementation period needs to push this out past the
holiday season because obviously for retail that is the biggest
time for us," he said. RILA's members include large U.S.
employers such as Walmart Inc and the industry supports
over 50 million U.S. jobs.
Biden's plan has drawn a mixed reaction from industry trade
groups and companies.
Several big employers including Procter & Gamble Co
and 3M Co, along with airlines such as American Airlines
and JetBlue Airways Corp, have imposed
vaccination mandates since Biden's announcement last month.
Others such as IBM have said they will require all U.S.
employees to be fully vaccinated by Dec. 8, no matter how often
they come into the office.
Some other large U.S. employers, such as Walmart, have yet
to issue broad requirements.
The vaccine order has spurred pushback from many Republican
governors, including Florida's Ron DeSantis and Greg Abbott of
Texas, who issued an executive order banning businesses in his
state from requiring vaccinations for employees. Although some,
such as American Airlines, have said they plan to proceed with
vaccination rules.
The mandate will be implemented under a federal rule-making
mechanism known as an emergency temporary standard.
(Reporting by Nandita Bose in Washington; Editing by Jonathan
Oatis and Bill Berkrot)