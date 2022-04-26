Log in
UPS adjusted profit rises on e-commerce demand

04/26/2022 | 06:13am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A United Parcel Service logo is seen on a car in center of Warsaw

April 26 (Reuters) - United Parcel Service Inc reported a rise in quarterly adjusted profit on Tuesday as the parcel delivery company raised prices amid an ongoing boom in e-commerce package shipments.

Under Chief Executive Officer Carol Tome, who took charge in June 2020, UPS prioritized lucrative deliveries over volume and courted customers generating more revenue and profits, such as healthcare companies and small and medium-sized businesses.

E-commerce shipments fueled revenue at rival FedEx Corp and UPS during the pandemic, but FedEx has been less successful than its rival at translating that additional business into profit.

UPS posted first-quarter adjusted earnings of $3.05 per share, compared with $2.77 per share a year earlier.

The company reported revenue of $24.4 billion, compared with $22.9 billion the previous year.

UPS said it plans to double share repurchases for 2022, taking the target to $2 billion for the year. (Reporting by Kannaki Deka in Bengaluru and Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)


© Reuters 2022
HOT NEWS