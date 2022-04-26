UPS adjusted profit rises on e-commerce demand

April 26 (Reuters) - United Parcel Service Inc
reported a rise in quarterly adjusted profit on Tuesday as the
parcel delivery company raised prices amid an ongoing boom in
e-commerce package shipments.
Under Chief Executive Officer Carol Tome, who took charge in
June 2020, UPS prioritized lucrative deliveries over volume and
courted customers generating more revenue and profits, such as
healthcare companies and small and medium-sized businesses.
E-commerce shipments fueled revenue at rival FedEx Corp
and UPS during the pandemic, but FedEx has been less
successful than its rival at translating that additional
business into profit.
UPS posted first-quarter adjusted earnings of $3.05 per
share, compared with $2.77 per share a year earlier.
The company reported revenue of $24.4 billion, compared with
$22.9 billion the previous year.
UPS said it plans to double share repurchases for 2022,
taking the target to $2 billion for the year.
(Reporting by Kannaki Deka in Bengaluru and Lisa Baertlein in
Los Angeles; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)