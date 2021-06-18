Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

URBAN AIR MOBILITY: LETTER OF INTENT ENAC - ENAV

06/18/2021 | 09:51am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Rome, 18th June 2021 - The future of sustainable mobility passes through the development of Urban Air Mobility and, more generally, of Advanced Air Mobility. This is the premise behind the agreement signed today, 18th June 2021, by ENAC, the single authority for technical regulation, certification, supervision and control in the civil aviation sector in Italy; ENAV, the company that manages civil air traffic; and Aeroporti di Roma, the company managing Rome's airport system, consisting of Fiumicino and Ciampino airports.

The aim is to regulate the methods of collaboration between the parties for the mutual exchange of information, also for the assessment of any subsequent joint initiatives on the subject, aimed at defining the best regulatory, operational and infrastructural context for the development of Urban Air Mobility services that are efficient, safe, sustainable and interoperable with the airport infrastructures and with those of public transport, with reference to the metropolitan area of Rome and the connections between the capital's two airports and the city centre.

Urban Air Mobility is, in fact, a technological and operational concept in the development phase relating to the new set of services, technologies, infrastructures and solutions for the transport of people, goods and supplies, including medical supplies, through the use of electric aircraft. This is particularly innovative and environmentally sustainable, with vertical take-off and landing, routed in air corridors designated to their movements, optimising travel times, reducing consumption and emissions, as well as improving quality of life.

The agreement is part of the broader initiative carried out by ENAC called 'Creation of an Italianecosystem for Advanced Air Mobility (AAM)'- with the leading institutions and main players in the sector, for the development of new operational concepts. This takes into account the needs of the territories, the need for regulation and new technologies to enable an ecosystem to be set up that will guide the nation towards the third dimension of mobility, (the vertical one), and which will allow Italy to play a leading role in the adoption and provision of integrated air mobility products. This will promote the growth of an attractive environment for trial experiments and for the enabling of innovative technologies.

Disclaimer

AdR - Aeroporti di Roma S.p.A. published this content on 18 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 June 2021 13:50:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
10:11aCERRO DE PASCO RESOURCES  : Announces Amended Convertible Loan Financing
AQ
10:11aVACCINATING REFUGEES : Lessons from the Inclusive Lebanon Vaccine Roll-Out Experience
PU
10:11aDEUTSCHE BANK  : Amendment to the terms and conditions - DE000DL8Y329
PU
10:11aREFUGEES : key talent for our teams
PU
10:10aBREAKING : JPMorgan, Barclays, Citi and Nomura among banks cleared for 800bn EU bond sale
AQ
10:09aPrice drop lures some buyers in India; China discounts dip
RE
10:09aWYNNSTAY PROPERTIES  : Annual Report and Financial Statements
PU
10:09aDEUTSCHE BANK  : Publishes EEO-1 Diversity Data, Commits To Continued Transparency
PU
10:09aZAPTEC  : Grant of Share options
AQ
10:08aDow Jones Industrial Average : drops 1% after hawkish Bullard remarks
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Oil falls 1% amid dollar strength; demand picture still bullish
2As Fed wakes sleeping dollar, jolted bears may bolster gains
3TESCO PLC : TESCO : Wall Street heads for weak open as investors review recovery bets
4ORPHAZYME A/S : Orphazyme provides regulatory update from FDA on arimoclomol for Niemann-Pick disease type C
5ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS: American Express, HSBC, CyrusOne, Microsoft, Vodafone...

HOT NEWS