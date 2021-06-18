URBAN AIR MOBILITY: LETTER OF INTENT ENAC - ENAV

Rome, 18th June 2021 - The future of sustainable mobility passes through the development of Urban Air Mobility and, more generally, of Advanced Air Mobility. This is the premise behind the agreement signed today, 18th June 2021, by ENAC, the single authority for technical regulation, certification, supervision and control in the civil aviation sector in Italy; ENAV, the company that manages civil air traffic; and Aeroporti di Roma, the company managing Rome's airport system, consisting of Fiumicino and Ciampino airports.

The aim is to regulate the methods of collaboration between the parties for the mutual exchange of information, also for the assessment of any subsequent joint initiatives on the subject, aimed at defining the best regulatory, operational and infrastructural context for the development of Urban Air Mobility services that are efficient, safe, sustainable and interoperable with the airport infrastructures and with those of public transport, with reference to the metropolitan area of Rome and the connections between the capital's two airports and the city centre.

Urban Air Mobility is, in fact, a technological and operational concept in the development phase relating to the new set of services, technologies, infrastructures and solutions for the transport of people, goods and supplies, including medical supplies, through the use of electric aircraft. This is particularly innovative and environmentally sustainable, with vertical take-off and landing, routed in air corridors designated to their movements, optimising travel times, reducing consumption and emissions, as well as improving quality of life.

The agreement is part of the broader initiative carried out by ENAC called 'Creation of an Italianecosystem for Advanced Air Mobility (AAM)'- with the leading institutions and main players in the sector, for the development of new operational concepts. This takes into account the needs of the territories, the need for regulation and new technologies to enable an ecosystem to be set up that will guide the nation towards the third dimension of mobility, (the vertical one), and which will allow Italy to play a leading role in the adoption and provision of integrated air mobility products. This will promote the growth of an attractive environment for trial experiments and for the enabling of innovative technologies.