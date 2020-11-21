URGENT-Lebanon's president pledges to revive forensic audit

BEIRUT, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Lebanese President Michel Aoun said on Saturday that a forensic audit of Lebanon's central bank was vital to combat corruption and that he would act to get it back on track after the consultancy contracted to carry it out withdrew.

Aoun in a televised speech said "interest-driven roadblocks" were put in place to derail the audit, which is a key demand of foreign donors and the International Monetary Fund to help Lebanon exit a financial meltdown. (Reporting by Ghaida Ghantous, editing by Louise Heavens)