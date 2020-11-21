URGENT-Lebanon's president pledges to revive forensic audit

BEIRUT, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Lebanese President Michel Aoun
said on Saturday that a forensic audit of Lebanon's central bank
was vital to combat corruption and that he would act to get it
back on track after the consultancy contracted to carry it out
withdrew.
Aoun in a televised speech said "interest-driven roadblocks"
were put in place to derail the audit, which is a key demand of
foreign donors and the International Monetary Fund to help
Lebanon exit a financial meltdown.
(Reporting by Ghaida Ghantous, editing by Louise Heavens)