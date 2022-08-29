URKAINE'S SOUTHERN MILITARY COMMAND URGES CIVILIANS FROM AREAS A…

Log in
Forgot password ?
Remember
Or log in with
Google
Twitter
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
Google
Twitter
English (USA)
English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
MARKETS
Equities
United States
North America
Europe
Asia
Middle East
More Equities
Indexes
S&P 500
DOW JONES
NASDAQ 100
EURO STOXX 50
NIKKEI 225
More Indexes
Currency / Forex
USD / EUR
USD / CAD
USD / MXN
USD / BRL
USD / INR
More Currencies
Commodities
GOLD
CRUDE OIL (WTI)
CRUDE OIL (BRENT)
SILVER
PLATINUM
More Commodities
Cryptocurrencies
BITCOIN
ETHEREUM
Trackers & ETF
Rankings and News
Advanced Search
NEWS
Latest News
Companies
Markets
Economy
Currency / Forex
Commodities
Interest Rates
Finance Pro.
Business Leaders
Cryptocurrencies
Cybersecurity
Economic Calendar
Listed companies
Analyst Reco.
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit Warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Security Transactions
Financial Calendar
Sector News
Energy
Basic Materials
Industrials
Consumer Cyclical
Consumer Non-Cyclical
Financials
Healthcare
Technology
Real Estate
Utilities
ANALYSIS
All Analysis
Must Read
Weekly market update
Equities Analysis
Index Analysis
Forex Analysis
Commodity Analysis
Stock Trading Strategies
STOCK PICKS
All Stock Picks
Subscribe
PORTFOLIOS
My Portfolio
Virtual Portfolios
MarketScreener Portfolios
USA Portfolio
European Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
WATCHLISTS
My Watchlists
Watchlists
My previous session
My most visited
Most popular
Investment Style
Quality stocks
ESG stocks
Growth stocks
Trend-Following Stocks
Yield stocks
Undervalued stocks
Investment Themes
Boats
Strategic Metals
The Cannabis Industry
The Vegan Market
Education
The future of mobility
RANKINGS
Top News
Most Read News
Hot News
Top Fundamentals
Top Capitalization
Top Yield
Top PER
Top Consensus
Top Fundamentals
Top ranking ESG
Top Technicals
Top RSI
Unusual volumes
Top Gaps
Top STIM
Breakouts
Trends
Top Movers
Top USA
Top Canada
Top U.K.
Top Germany
Top Europe
Top Asia
SCREENERS
Investment Themes
Sin stocks
Artificial Intelligence
The Cannabis Industry
Fintechs
Education
The SPAC
Technical Rankings
Oversold stocks
Overbought stocks
Close to resistance
Close to support
Accumulation Phases
Most volatile stocks
Fundamental Rankings
Top Investor Rating
Top Trading Rating
Top Consensus
Growth stocks
Yield stocks
Low valuations
Stock Screener Home
My Screeners
All my stocks
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
TOOLS
MarketScreener tools
Stock Screener
iPhone App
Expert tools
Stock Screener PRO
Portfolio Creator
Event Screener
Tools
Dynamic Chart
Financial Calendar
Economic Calendar
Sector Research
Currency Converter
ProRealTime Trading
OUR SERVICES
Our subscriptions
MarketScreener Portfolios
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Our Stock Picks
Thematic Investment Lists
Stock Screener
Homepage
News
Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest News
Companies
Markets
Economy & Forex
Commodities
Interest Rates
Business Leaders
Finance Pro.
Calendar
Sectors
All News
Economy
Currencies & Forex
Cryptocurrencies
Cybersecurity
Press Releases
URKAINE'S SOUTHERN MILITARY COMMAND URGES CIVILIANS FROM AREAS A…
08/29/2022 | 07:13am EDT
Send by mail :
Name :
First name :
From
*
:
To
*
:
(You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas)
Message :
*
Required fields
URKAINE'S SOUTHERN MILITARY COMMAND URGES CIVILIANS FROM AREAS AT RISK OF FIGHTING TO EVACUATE
© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:41a
Hungary seeks increased gas supplies from Gazprom -foreign minister
RE
07:38a
China policy steps this year exceed those of 2020 - state media cites premier
RE
07:31a
TSX futures fall as precious metals slide on U.S. rate worries
RE
07:26a
Ukraine says long-anticipated southern offensive has begun
RE
07:25a
Corn jumps to 2-month high as heat, dryness hits U.S. crops
RE
07:16a
Indian shares close at 1-month low on hawkish Fed stance
RE
07:15a
RESTAURANTS' NEW NORMAL
: fewer cashiers, chefs and wait staff
RE
07:15a
Ukraine's southern military command says it destroyed more than…
RE
07:13a
Urkaine's southern military command urges civilians from areas a…
RE
07:12a
Stocks and bonds slump, dollar hot as rate fever takes hold
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
MOST READ NEWS
1
BAYER AG : Gets a Buy rating from JP Morgan
2
BW LPG's Financial Results for Q2 2022
3
APPLE INC : JP Morgan gives a Buy rating
4
Stocks weak, dollar hot as rate fever strikes bonds
5
China stocks fall as economic slowdown concerns weigh
More news
HOT NEWS
DELL TECHNOLOGIES IN.
-13.51%
Trending : Dell Cuts Guidance, Sees Increasing Consumer Caution
EVERBRIDGE, INC.
+17.39%
Everbridge Reportedly to Explore Potential Sale
3M COMPANY
-9.54%
3M Down Over 8%, Worst Performer in the DJIA and S&P 500 So Far Today -- Data Talk
NEO PERFORMANCE MATE.
+11.84%
Hastings Technology Metals Limited entered into a binding Share Purchase Agreement to acquire 22.1% stake in Neo Performance Materials Inc. from OPPS NPM S.a r.l., managed by Oaktree Capital Management, L.P. for CAD 135 million.
BARRICK GOLD CORPORA.
-4.63%
Barrick Gold Down Over 5%, on Pace for Largest Percent Decrease Since June 2021 -- Data Talk
RUSSEL METALS INC.
-3.22%
RUSSEL METALS INC. : Ex-dividend day for
More news
CATEGORIES
Indexes
Equities
Currencies
Commodities
Trackers / ETF
News
Analysis
FREE SERVICES
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Newsletters and notifications
New member
SOLUTIONS
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Stock Screener
Stock Picks
Investment Themes
Investment Style
Subscribe as customer
STOCK EXCHANGE EDITIONS
English (USA)
English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
ABOUT
Surperformance SAS
Contact
Legal information
Copyright © 2022 Surperformance. All rights reserved.
Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ
Slave