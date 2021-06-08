Log in
UROS Group and KPE to implement nationwide real-time water quality monitoring system in the Russian Federation

06/08/2021 | 09:19am EDT
FREIENBACH, Switzerland, June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- UROS Group today announced the signing of a Memorandum of Intent with Integrated Projects in Ecology and Energy LLC ("KPE").

The signing ceremony took place at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum in the presence of Mr. Denis Manturov, the Minister of Industry and Trade of the Russian Federation and Mr. Ville Skinnari, the Minister for Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade for Finland.

"We are very excited about bringing our innovative technologies to the Russian Federation. It is a great honor to be a part of a project that benefits the environment, communities and citizens. This is a major step in our strategy to deploy Smart City vertical solutions in Russia. We have been working with KPE already for two years and are impressed by their capabilities", comments Mr. Jyrki Hallikainen, the Chairman of the Board of UROS Group. 

UROS Group and KPE will establish a Russian joint venture company which will serve local water and wastewater utilities with the state-of-the-art UROS Sense and UROS Flow solutions. 

UROS Group and KPE will together attend Russian Water Congress between 28-30 June to meet Russian water utilities.

CONTACT:

For more information:
info@uros.com
+358 50 5951242

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/uros-ltd/r/uros-group-and-kpe-to-implement-nationwide-real-time-water-quality-monitoring-system-in-the-russian-,c3363255

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/6166/3363255/1429277.pdf

UROS Group and KPE to implement nationwide real-time water quality monitoring system in the Russian Federation

https://news.cision.com/uros-ltd/i/uros-group-and-kpe-to-implement-nationwide-real-time-water-quality-monitoring-system-in-the-russian-,c2923041

UROS Group and KPE to implement nationwide real-time water quality monitoring system in the Russian Federation

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/uros-group-and-kpe-to-implement-nationwide-real-time-water-quality-monitoring-system-in-the-russian-federation-301307916.html

SOURCE UROS Ltd


© PRNewswire 2021
