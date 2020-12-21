US 20-YEAR TREASURY BOND YIELDS DIP SLIGHTLY TO 1.471% AFTER SOLID AUCTION

Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Canada
Deutschland
France
Schweiz (DE)
Suisse (FR)
United Kingdom
United States
Settings
Dynamic quotes
OFF
ON
Markets
Equities
North America
Europe
Asia
Oceania
Middle East
»
More Equities
Indexes
DOW JONES
S&P 500
NASDAQ 100
TSX COMP
NIKKEI 225
»
More Indexes
Currency / Forex
EUR / USD
GBP / USD
USD / JPY
USD / CAD
AUD / USD
»
More Currencies
Commodities
GOLD
Crude Oil (WTI)
Crude Oil (BRENT)
SILVER
PLATINUM
»
More Commodities
Trackers & ETF
Rankings and News
Advanced Search
Cryptocurrencies
BITCOIN
ETHEREUM
News
Latest News
Companies
Markets
Economy
Currency / Forex
Commodities
Interest Rates
Business Leaders
Cryptocurrencies
Cybersecurity
Economic calendar
Listed company
Analyst reco.
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions
Financial calendar
Sector News
Energy
Basic Materials
Industrials
Consumer Cyclical
Consumer Non-Cyclical
Financials
Healthcare
Technology
Telecommunications Services
Utilities
Analysis
All Analysis
Must Read
Daily briefing
Weekly market update
Stock Trading Strategies
Stock Picks
All stock picks
Subscribe
Portfolios
My Portfolio
Virtual portfolios
MarketScreener Portfolios
USA Portfolio
European Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Watchlists
My Watchlists
Watchlists
My previous session
My most visited
Most popular
Investment style
Yield stocks
Growth stocks
Undervalued Stocks
Investment themes
The Cannabis Industry
The Golden Age of Video Games
US Basketball
Green Energie
In Vino Veritas
The Vegan Market
French state ownership
Education
Water
Top / Flop
Top News
Most Read News
Hot News
Top Fundamentals
Top Capitalization
Top Yield
Top PER
Top Consensus
Top Fundamentals
Top Technicals
Top RSI
Unusual volumes
Top Gaps
Top STIM
Breakouts
Trends
Top Movers
Top USA
Top Canada
Top U.K.
Top Germany
Top Europe
Top Asia
Screeners
Investment selections
The Cannabis Industry
The Golden Age of Video Games
US Basketball
Green Energie
In Vino Veritas
The Vegan Market
Technical Rankings
Oversold stocks
Overbought stocks
Close to resistance
Close to support
Accumulation Phases
Most volatile stocks
Fundamental Rankings
Top Investor Rating
Top Trading Rating
Top Consensus
Growth stocks
Yield stocks
Low valuations
Stock Screener Home
My Screeners
All my stocks
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Tools
MarketScreener tools
Stock Screener
iPhone App
Expert tools
Stock Screener PRO
Portfolio Creator
Event Screener
Dynamic chart
Financial calendar
Economic calendar
Sector research
Currency converter
ProRealTime Trading
Our Services
MarketScreener Portfolios
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Our Stock Picks
Thematic Investment Lists
Stock Screener
MarketScreener Homepage
>
News
>
Interest Rates
News : Latest News
Latest News
Companies
Markets
Economy & Forex
Commodities
Interest Rates
Business Leaders
Finance Pro.
Calendar
Sectors
US 20-YEAR TREASURY BOND YIELDS DIP SLIGHTLY TO 1.471% AFTER SOLID AUCTION
12/21/2020 | 01:09pm EST
Send by mail :
Name :
First name :
From
*
:
To
*
:
(You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas)
Message :
*
Required fields
US 20-YEAR TREASURY BOND YIELDS DIP SLIGHTLY TO 1.471% AFTER SOLID AUCTION
© Reuters 2020
Latest news "Interest Rates"
01:09p
Us 20-year treasury bond yields dip slightly to 1.471% after solid auction
RE
07:44a
New virus strain fears send German govt bonds rallying
RE
12/19
COVID
: England's chief medical officer says urgent work underway to confirm that vaccines and mortality rates unaffected
RE
12/18
Fed's Kaplan Says It Will Be Time to Taper Bond Buying When Economy Is Clearly Recovering -- Update
DJ
12/18
Ivory Coast issues domestic bonds worth $221 million
RE
12/18
BoE's Vlieghe says UK may need negative rates to recover - Bloomberg
RE
12/18
Euro zone government bond yields higher after Ifo boost
RE
12/18
Analysis-Billions for bar service? Fed bond buying now tied to service sector rebound
RE
12/18
Russia keeps rates at record low, puts more cuts in question
RE
12/18
Euro zone government bond yields edge up, focus on stimulus
RE
Latest news "Interest Rates"
MOST READ NEWS
1
Brexit clouds airline ownership as Spanish-led fix rebuffed
2
Shell to write down assets again, taking cuts to more than $22 billion
3
ACCOR
: Air France KLM, Getlink shares slide as Europe closes doors to UK on COVID fears
4
INTEL CORPORATION
: INTEL CORP : Gets a Sell rating from Bernstein
5
ALLIANZ SE
: Naturgy mulls joint bid for WPD with Allianz -Expansion
More news
HOT NEWS
AEROJET ROCKETDYNE H.
+23.48%
Aerojet Rocketdyne : Shares Rally After Lockheed Takeover Deal
AGIOS PHARMACEUTICAL.
+28.73%
Agios to sell cancer business to Servier for potentially $2 bln
RENT-A-CENTER, INC.
+10.01%
Rent A Center : to buy Acima Holdings in $1.65 bln deal
UNITED INTERNET AG
-4.14%
DGAP-Adhoc: United Internet supports the implementation of Tele Columbus's Fiber Champion strategy and welcomes the takeover offer of Morgan Stanley Infrastructure Partners
IMMOFINANZ AG
-4.73%
DGAP-DD : IMMOFINANZ AG english
ROVIO ENTERTAINMENT .
+3.16%
Rovio Entertainment Oyj : Pelletier-Normand named as CEO of Angry Birds maker Rovio
More news
Categories
Indexes
Equities
Currencies
Commodities
Trackers / ETF
News
Analysis
Free services
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Newsletters and notifications
New member
Mobile App
iPhone - iPad
SOLUTIONS
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Stock screener
Stock Picks
Investment themes
Tools
Subscribe as customer
About
Surperformance SAS
Contact
Legal information
Stock Market Quotes
Interactive brokers
Best of des tweets
Stock Market News
Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ
Master