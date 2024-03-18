US 5-YEAR TREASURY YIELDS REACH 4.368%, HIGHEST SINCE NOV. 28
News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day - Monday at 1 PM ET
BOJ to call time on negative interest rates and end yield curve control - Nikkei
BP's Whiting, Indiana refinery back to normal operations after Feb outage
More Americans tried for mortgage loans in February, NY Fed report finds
Citigroup Projects Brent Crude Prices Could Fall to $55/Bbl by Late 2025 -- OPIS
Nymex Overview : Market Momentum Maintained With WTI Above $82 -- OPIS
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : Pepsico, Pinterest, Micron, Bytes, Rentokil, Reckitt...
Every morning, find a selection of analysts' recommendations covering North America and the UK. The list only includes companies that have been the subject of a change of opinion or price target, or of a new coverage. It may be updated during the session. This information can be used to shed light on movements in certain stocks or on market sentiment towards a company.
Apple Is In Talks To Let Google's Gemini Power iPhone Generative AI Features- Bloomberg News