Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

US-Analytics : and MindStream Strategically Align to Improve and Expand Solutions to Bring Digital Transformation to Finance Teams

02/04/2021 | 01:34pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DALLAS, Feb 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- US-Analytics and MindStream, two organizations dedicated to designing solutions that help enterprise businesses improve their financial planning, budgeting, reporting, and analytics, are proud to announce an expanded strategic alliance that will help meet the CFOs' growing demand for digital transformation initiatives in the workplace.

This strategic partnership will increase the size of both firms and provide twice as many resources for support services to customers. With the expansion of this existing long-term partnership, both organizations aim to:

  • Align resources by expertise to serve clients more efficiently in the Americas
  • Blend practice teams, business knowledge, and technical expertise in offering robust solutions to the EPM / CPM / Analytics marketplace
  • Share marketing and client acquisition expenses that will drive mutual profitability
  • Develop New Products and Services to meet the needs of the CFO and the Office of Finance.

US-Analytics is an award-winning Enterprise Performance Management consulting firm that has helped businesses for over 20 years through EPM strategy development, software implementation, management, and support of vital finance solutions. Selected as one of the Top-10 Oracle Partners by CIO Magazine in 2019, the firm aims to bring better data, streamlined processes, operational excellence, and access to relevant insights for businesses who want to revolutionize the way their finance teams work.

Scott Preszler, Founder and CEO of US-Analytics says, "We are thrilled to expand our multi-year relationship with MindStream. Our similar cultures, complementary experience in Corporate Performance Management, and mutual commitment to customer satisfaction will propel us forward for years to come."

MindStream Analytics is a premier consulting firm focused on helping clients improve business understanding and decision making. With years of experience in the Advanced Analytics and Corporate Performance Management practices, MindStream's innovations in Finance during the Covid-19 pandemic led to it being selected as one of the 30 Most Influential Companies in 2020 by CIO Bulletin. MindStream's Award-Winning AppCare for OneStream Software, Oracle, and NetSuite customers has been selected as one of Channel Futures Top 501 Managed Services offerings in the World.

Alex Ladd, Senior Partner and CEO of MindStream says, "We've been sharing our ideas about innovations for the Finance team for several years now, by aligning forces we're able to bring these new products and services to the marketplace at a time where they are desperately needed by the CFO."

Accelerating the Finance function to digital business model innovation is a top-level priority for both US-Analytics and MindStream. To help shift from manual processes and analysis - to become a catalyst for change within the age of Artificial Intelligence, Big Data, and Process Automation presents big opportunities in reengineering the office of Finance.

Contact
Yana Kolmakova
Marketing Director
290842@email4pr.com 
469.480.0127

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/us-analytics-and-mindstream-strategically-align-to-improve-and-expand-solutions-to-bring-digital-transformation-to-finance-teams-301222591.html

SOURCE US-Analytics


© PRNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
08:04aEASTERN BANK : Earns 100 For 8th Consecutive Year in Human Rights Campaign Foundation's 2021 Corporate Equality Index
BU
08:03aMOHAWK : MWK Investor Presentation February 2021
PU
08:03aVODAFONE : Q3 FY21 Trading Update Live Q&A Transcript
PU
08:03aRENISHAW : View the webcast of the 2021 half-year results
PU
08:02aWD LAB GROWN DIAMONDS : First to Achieve SCS Sustainable Diamond Certification, Sets New Industry Standard
PR
08:01aSELECTIVE INSURANCE : College Competition Appoints Students To Run Virtual Insurance Agencies
PR
08:01aWIX COM : Editor X Launches Out of Beta as the First, Fully Collaborative Website Creation Platform for Designers and Agencies
PR
08:01aNational Kidney Foundation and Award-Winning Actress Debbie Allen Partner with Bayer to Launch New Joint Initiative to Educate on the Increased Risk of Chronic Kidney Disease in People with Type 2 Diabetes
BU
08:01aLINCOLN FINANCIAL GROUP : to Participate in the Bank of America Securities Virtual Insurance Conference
BU
08:01aJONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : Non-traditional investors eye hotel assets, driving optimism for 2021
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ