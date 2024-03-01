March 1 (Reuters) - The U.S. CDC on Friday dropped its five-day COVID-19 isolation recommendations under a new guidance, instead suggesting that the people return to normal activities if their symptoms improve and they are fever-free for at least 24 hours without needing medicines. (Reporting by Mariam Sunny in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)
Stock market news
Behind the numbers - $197 billion, that's Bernard Arnault's estimated fortune
US oil and gas rig count rises to highest since September- Baker Hughes
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : Block, Estee Lauder, Dell, Netflix, Nvidia...
GRIFOLS : Market panic following yesterday’s conference call was unwarranted