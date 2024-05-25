US CENTCOM: EFFORTS TO RECOVER THE VESSELS ARE UNDER WAY WITH ASSISTANCE FROM THE ISRAELI NAVY, NO INJURIES REPORTED
Stock Market News in real time
Thai hospital says 43 people from Singapore Airlines flight still under treatment
Families of Uvalde school shooting victims sue Meta, Microsoft, gunmaker
US 'deeply concerned' over China military drills in Taiwan Strait, State Dept says
Wegovy users have less kidney-related health problems, analysis of Novo study finds
