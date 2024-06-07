US CENTCOM: YEMEN'S HOUTHIS LAUNCHED FOUR ANTI-SHIP BALLISTIC MISSILES FROM HOUTHI CONTROLLED AREAS OF YEMEN OVER RED SEA, NO INJURIES OR DAMAGE REPORTED
Wheat marks biggest weekly loss in nearly a year as Turkey bans imports
Nymex Overview : Petroleum Futures Weaken on Jobs Data, Stronger Dollar -- OPIS
The job report just threw a spanner in the works
Investors were eagerly awaiting one of their favorite data, that has the power to take markets to new records, or get them to recede. I’m talking about the monthly US employment figures - known as the NFP report.
