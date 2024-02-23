NEW YORK, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Two commissioners from the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) and a former senior counsel to Senator Elizabeth Warren are in the running for a senior role at the Treasury Department, a congressional source told Reuters.

CFTC Commissioner Kristin Johnson is among the contenders for Assistant Secretary for Financial Institutions at the U.S. Department of the Treasury, the source said. The role, formerly held by Graham Steele who left in recent weeks, is a major job helping to oversee the financial industry, particularly as jitters over the stability of regional banks have rattled markets over the last year.

A Treasury Department spokesperson declined to comment.

Earlier on Friday, Politico reported that Johnson had emerged as a contender.

Fellow CFTC Commissioner Christy Goldsmith Romero and White House budget office official Julie Siegel are also among the potential nominees for the role, the source said. Politico also reported in December that both were in the running. (Reporting by Chris Prentice; Editing by David Gregorio)