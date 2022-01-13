US' CPChem completes first sale of circular PE

US petrochemical producer Chevron Phillips Chemical (CPChem) has completed the first commercial sales of its Marlex Anew circular polyethylene (PE).

CPChem used advanced recycling technology to process pyrolysis oil, a feedstock derived from plastics, to create the circular PE. These plastics are typically harder to recycle, it said.

It first announced its advanced recycling program in October 2020 and was certified by the International Sustainability and Carbon Certification Plus, an industry-recognized sustainability certification system.

CPChem has scaled up production volumes and signed long-term feedstock supply agreements for its circular PE. It has also worked with US refiner Chevron to process pyrolysis oil at Chevron's Pascagoula refinery in Mississippi in a certified commercial-scale trial. This will allow CPChem to source feedstock derived from plastic waste to continue production of its circular PE.

"The amount of pyrolysis oil used in the trial run equates to converting approximately 2mn one gallon milk jugs into feedstock," said Chevron's president of manufacturing Chris Cavote.

CPChem plans on working further with Chevron to boost both companies' sustainability efforts. The commercial sale aids CPChem's sustainability ambition of producing 1bn lb/yr (453,592 t/yr) of Marlex Anew circular PE by 2030.

Petrochemical producers worldwide have been strengthening their commitment to the circular economy through the creation of recycled polymers. European petrochemical producer Ineos this week partnered recycled food packaging manufacturer Nextloopp to develop food-grade hybrid polypropylene (PP) blends with recycled PP content.

By Matthew Rajendra