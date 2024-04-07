STORY: As they began a meeting in Beijing, Yellen also spoke of U.S. and China's obligations to continue open communications. "As the world's two largest economies, we have a duty to our own countries and to the world to responsibly manage our complex relationship and to cooperate and show leadership on addressing pressing global challenges," she said.

Li responded that the two countries needed to respect each other and should be partners, not adversaries.

Yellen has made the threat of China's excess production of electric vehicles, solar panels and other clean energy products to producers in the U.S. and other countries a focus of her second visit to China in nine months.

On Saturday (April 6) in the southern export hub of Guangzhou, Yellen and her main economic counterpart, Vice Premier He Lifeng, agreed to launch a dialogue focussed on "balanced growth."