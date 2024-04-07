Li responded that the two countries needed to respect each other and should be partners, not adversaries.
Yellen has made the threat of China's excess production of electric vehicles, solar panels and other clean energy products to producers in the U.S. and other countries a focus of her second visit to China in nine months.
On Saturday (April 6) in the southern export hub of Guangzhou, Yellen and her main economic counterpart, Vice Premier He Lifeng, agreed to launch a dialogue focussed on "balanced growth."