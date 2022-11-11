Advanced search
  Homepage
  News
News
Economy 

US Consumer Sentiment Deteriorated More Than Expected in Early November -- University of Michigan

11/11/2022 | 10:29am EST
By Xavier Fontdegloria


U.S. consumer sentiment worsened in early November after improving in the last four months as concerns over high inflation and an upcoming economic downturn weighed.

The University of Michigan said Friday that its consumer sentiment index decreased to 54.7 in November from 59.9 in October, its lowest level since July. The index erased about half of the gains it has registered since June's all-time low, in a sign households' sentiment remains subdued according to historical standards.

The reading misses the 59.5 consensus forecast from economists polled by The Wall Street Journal.

"Declines in sentiment were observed across the distribution of age, education, income, geography, and political affiliation, showing that the recent improvements in sentiment were tentative," said Joanne Hsu, the survey's director.

All components of the index declined compared with October, but buying conditions for durable goods--those meant to last at least three years--decreased sharply driven by high interest rates and continued high prices, she said.

Americans' inflation expectations edged up in early November, according to the survey.

For the next year, consumers expect prices to increase by 5.1%, up from the 5% rise they anticipated in October. Inflation expectations for the next five years, a closely watched indicator for Federal Reserve's officials, accelerated to 3% from 2.9% the prior month.

The index measuring Americans' assessment of the current economic conditions fell to 57.8 from 65.6, while the measure gauging short-term expectations declined to 52.7 from 56.2 the prior month.

"Instability in sentiment is likely to continue, a reflection of uncertainty over both global factors and the eventual outcomes of the election," Ms. Hsu said.

The survey's final reading for November will be published on Nov. 23.


Write to Xavier Fontdegloria at xavier.fontdegloria@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-11-22 1028ET

