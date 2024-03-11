US DEFENSE DEPARTMENT OFFICIAL: PENTAGON'S DRONE-CENTRIC 'REPLICATOR' PROGRAM TO COST ABOUT $500 MILLION PER YEAR
Stock market news
Alberta's ban on renewables could hurt C$11 bln in investments, study says
BoE's Mann: long way for inflation pressures to be consistent with 2% target
US equities, tech growing in market dominance, Goldman strategists say
Nvidia, Nikkei knocked - China dodges deflation
A look at the day ahead in U.S. and global markets from Mike Dolan Wall Street's most bizarre reaction to the relatively benign U.S. employment report on Friday was a late selloff in stellar Nvidia - the artificial intelligence poster child that's almost doubled in price again this year.
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : Dominion Energy, Coinbase, Lam Research, Nvidia, M&S...
Chinese regulators ask large banks to step up support for Vanke, sources say
Fed projections to show if rate cut outlook stays intact through strong data
Japan Q4 GDP revised up to slight expansion, economy avoids recession
TELEPERFORMANCE : Once the dust settles....there remains still ample room for upside