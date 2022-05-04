Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

US DOLLAR INDEX GIVES UP EARLIER LOSSES, TRADES LITTLE CHANGED O…

05/04/2022 | 10:04am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

US DOLLAR INDEX GIVES UP EARLIER LOSSES, TRADES LITTLE CHANGED ON THE DAY AT 103.44


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:35aU.S. Services Sector Lost Momentum in April Amid Worker Shortages and Price Pressures -- ISM
DJ
10:28aU.S. considers imposing sanctions on China's Hikvision -FT
RE
10:27aEU targets Russian Patriarch Kirill in new round of proposed sanctions - diplomat
RE
10:26aToronto index rises on energy boost; Fed decision in focus
RE
10:24aU.S. private payrolls slow; trade deficit hits record high
RE
10:23aOpec+ jtc meeting ends without making any oil demand growth fore…
RE
10:22aDollar slips before expected Fed rate hike
RE
10:22aN.Korea fires ballistic missile as South gets ready for new president
RE
10:21aU.S. Services Sector Activity Softened in April -- S&P Global
DJ
10:20aMoody's expects South Africa's inflation to hit 8% in 2022
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1TeamViewer AG: Q1 2022: TeamViewer continues growth trajectory fueled b..
2Raiffeisen Bank International AG: Consolidated profit at EUR 442 millio..
3Analyst recommendations: AngloAmerican, Ford Motor, Lyft, Moody's, Gold..
4EU's toughest Russia sanctions yet snag on worries over oil ban
5LOREAL : JP Morgan reiterates its Buy rating

HOT NEWS