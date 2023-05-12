"Our nation is safer and more secure, and our partnerships more robust, due to her leadership," Blinken said.
(Reporting by Rami Ayyub; Writing by Katharine Jackson)
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman, the country's number two diplomat, is retiring, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement on Friday.
