US EEOC, DOL Launch Hiring Initiative to Reimagine Equity

By Stephen Nakrosis

The US Equal Employment Opportunity Commission says it helped launch the Hiring Initiative to Reimagine Equity, or HIRE, today.

The program, launched in collaboration with the Department of Labor's Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs, is intended to "identify strategies to remove hiring barriers that limit opportunity along the lines of race, color, ethnicity, gender, LGBTQ+ status, religion, disability, age and veteran status," the agencies say.

EEOC Chairwoman Charlotte A. Burrows, who will co-chair the effort with OFCCP Director Jenny R. Yang, says "The HIRE initiative aims to expand employment opportunities as our nation recovers from the pandemic," and adds "working with employers and workers to prevent unfair and unnecessary obstacles to equal employment opportunity is a key component of this initiative."

Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-19-22 1740ET