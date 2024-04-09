US EIA EXPECTS WTI CRUDE PRICES TO AVERAGE $82.48/BBL IN 2025, VERSUS EARLIER FORECAST OF $80.30/BBL
Stock Market News in real time
Stocks mentioned in the article
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi.
|85.2 USD
|-1.05%
|+2.25%
|-
|467 PTS
|-1.07%
|+1.54%
|-
|89.47 USD
|-0.80%
|+2.60%
|-
US dollar flat to slightly lower ahead of inflation data; yen still in focus
Equities lose ground with Treasury yields, dollar; US inflation data in focus
Moderna jumps as personalized cancer vaccine shows benefit in early study
Rheinmetall slumps 12% as traders dump stock after record run
MILAN (Reuters) - Shares in German defence company Rheinmetall fell more than 12% at one point on Tuesday after earlier hitting its latest record high as traders got nervous about the sustainability of its record-breaking run.
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : Amex, Cisco, Nasdaq, Wells Fargo, Marathon Petroleum...
HKMA CEO says Hong Kong considering 'deepening' some connect schemes with China
- Stock Market
- Stock Market News in real time
- Economy
- Us Eia Expects Wti Crude Prices To Average $82.48/Bbl In 2025, V…