NEW YORK, March 1 (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Energy's statistical arm may seek a new survey of bitcoin mining electricity use, which will include a longer approval process, after canceling its emergency data request following a lawsuit brought by crypto miners, show court records filed on Friday.

To pursue a new survey tracking U.S. crypto-mining's power use, the DOE's Energy Information Administration must allow a 60-day comment period, according to an agreement between government agencies and Riot Platforms and Texas Blockchain Council, which sued to block the initial data collection effort.

It was unclear how long launching a new survey would take.

(Reporting by Laila Kearney; Editing by Josie Kao)