US EIA cuts 2023 world oil demand growth forecast

WASHINGTON, Nov 8 (Reuters) - The U.S. Energy Information Administration on Tuesday cut its 2023 world oil demand growth forecast by 320,000 barrels per day to 1.16 million bpd.
In its monthly forecast, the agency raised its oil demand growth estimate for 2022 by 140,000 bpd to 2.26 million bpd.
(Washington Energy, + 202-898-8415)
(For help: Click "Contact Us" in your desktop, click here [HELP] or call 1-800-738-8377 for Reuters Products and 1-888-463-3383 for Thomson products; For client training: training.americas@thomsonreuters.com; +1646-223-5546))