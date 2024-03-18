US ENERGY DEPARTMENT SET TO UNVEIL FINAL RULES ON TUESDAY THAT WILL SOFTEN PROPOSAL TO SLASH ELECTRIC VEHICLE MILEAGE RATINGS TO MEET FUEL ECONOMY RULES -SOURCES
CERAWEEK-Big Oil executives push back against calls for fast energy transition
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : Pepsico, Pinterest, Micron, Bytes, Rentokil, Reckitt...
Every morning, find a selection of analysts' recommendations covering North America and the UK. The list only includes companies that have been the subject of a change of opinion or price target, or of a new coverage. It may be updated during the session. This information can be used to shed light on movements in certain stocks or on market sentiment towards a company.
Apple Is In Talks To Let Google's Gemini Power iPhone Generative AI Features- Bloomberg News