US-Europe reopening followed by surge in bookings
IATA Economics' Chart of the Week
01 October 2021
Bookings US-Europe,7-day MA in % change vs 2019
0%
-10%
Bookings made in the US
-20%
Bookings made in Europe
-30%
-40%
-50%
-60%
20th September:
-70%
Travel ban will be lifted
in November
-80%
-90%
-100%
Jan-21Feb-21Mar-21Apr-21May-21Jun-21Jul-21
Aug-21Sep-21
Source: IATA Economics using DDS ticketing data
Last week, following the news that most vaccinated European travellers will be able to fly to the US again from November, we showed the importance of the North Atlantic marketfor airlines. Passenger bookings data are now available, allowing to monitor the impact of this announcement.
The chart shows bookings made daily by travellers based in the US and in Europe, for all travel dates. For US individuals, the news did not have a significant impact, as Europe was already partly open to them. On the other hand, for European travellers, the announcement brought a strong surge in ticket sales (2.4x gain in the week after the news compared to the week before), bringing the rate of change versus 2019 in line with that of US-based consumers and highlighting once again strong pent-up demand for flying. Travellers from Europe accounted for roughly 43% of the total traffic in the North Atlantic market in 2019, and 40% of passenger revenues.
Although the upcoming Q4 quarter is a seasonal low for air travel demand, airlines are expected to increase their capacity on this route. Following the announcement, airlines' scheduled capacity is planned to reach ~65% of 2019 levels in November and ~75% in December, up from roughly 45% in September (OAG data). This is a significant step toward normalization. However, the recovery to pre-pandemic levels in global international air travel is still a long way off, as shown by the August air travel briefing(international RPKs down 68.8% versus August 2019).
