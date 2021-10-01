US-Europe reopening followed by surge in bookings

Last week, following the news that most vaccinated European travellers will be able to fly to the US again from November, we showed the importance of the North Atlantic market

The chart shows bookings made daily by travellers based in the US and in Europe, for all travel dates. For US individuals, the news did not have a significant impact, as Europe was already partly open to them. On the other hand, for European travellers, the announcement brought a strong surge in ticket sales (2.4x gain in the week after the news compared to the week before), bringing the rate of change versus 2019 in line with that of US-based consumers and highlighting once again strong pent-up demand for flying. Travellers from Europe accounted for roughly 43% of the total traffic in the North Atlantic market in 2019, and 40% of passenger revenues.