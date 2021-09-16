US Eye : Practice Network Expands into North Carolina

US Eye has expanded into North Carolina with the addition of Albemarle Eye Center and Precision Eye Care (AEC-PEC) to its network. AEC-PEC is a comprehensive ophthalmology practice offering LASIK, laser cataract surgery, glaucoma treatment, comprehensive eye exams and oculoplastic services. The practice is led by Dr. Jitendra Swarup, cataract surgeon, and he is joined by two ophthalmologists and five optometrists in the practice’s six locations.

Speaking of the partnership, Swarup comments, “AEC was established in 1971, and since its inception we have upheld a commitment to providing personalized care to our patients with an unparalleled commitment to excellence. Our partnership with US Eye is an extension of that promise, which gives us the opportunity to continue improving and enhancing our service offerings.”

Swarup became the managing partner of AEC in 2000, leading the practice as it grew in size and reputation over the past 21 years. “We feel US Eye’s vertically-integrated operational model and patient-centric culture is a great match for our practice,” said Swarup. “We look forward to enhancing our processes through the partnership with US Eye and can’t wait to get started.”

US Eye is a physician-led network of patient-centric practices. The addition of Albemarle Eye Center and Precision Eye Care bring the total number of US Eye practice locations to 50 across the United States. Patients of US Eye member practices have direct access to world-class providers, state-of-the-art technology and innovative treatments.

“Our expansion into North Carolina further positions US Eye as a leading network of premium practices with a mission to become the nation’s most admired brand in eye care,” said Kerry Solomon, M.D., US Eye Physicians Advisory Board member and Medical Director of Carolina Eyecare Physicians, an affiliate US Eye practice located in South Carolina. “We are excited to increase our geographic footprint in the mid-Atlantic region to enrich patient care in the communities we serve.”

About US Eye

US Eye is a leading group of patient-centric, vertically integrated multi-specialty physician practices providing patients with care in ophthalmology, optometry, dermatology, audiology and cosmetic facial surgery. US Eye is based in Sarasota, Florida, employing 95 providers and over 1,000 staff members across 4 states. The company currently operates 50 offices and 5 ambulatory surgery centers in the Southeast United States. US Eye is owned by its partner practices and is backed by Pamlico Capital, a Charlotte, North Carolina-based firm investing in founder-owned businesses for over 30 years. Learn more about US Eye at USEye.com.

