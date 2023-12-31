US FDA: ALL PRODUCT IN QUESTION WENT THROUGH EXTENSIVE TESTING BY MJN AND TESTED NEGATIVE FOR THE BACTERIA
Stock market news
Wall St Week Ahead-History shows strong 2023 could keep US stocks on path for 2024 gains
Congo opposition candidates call for street protests and election rerun
US Navy helicopters repel Houthi attack on Maersk container ship in Red Sea
Final bodies found after China's most serious earthquake in a decade
Toll in Ukraine air strikes on Russia's Belgorod rises to 22, officials say
Russia has jailed more than 200 captured Ukrainian fighters so far - Lavrov
Russia launches overnight air assault targeting Kyiv, Ukraine says
Netanyahu says Israel must control Gaza's border with Egypt, war to last months
China's Xi says 'reunification' with Taiwan is inevitable
BEIJING (Reuters) -China's "reunification" with Taiwan is inevitable, President Xi Jinping said in his New Year's address on Sunday, striking a stronger tone than he did last year with less than two weeks to go before the Chinese-claimed island elects a new leader.
US Navy helicopters repel Houthi attack on Maersk container ship in Red Sea
Berlin airport expects more passengers in 2024 but recovery 'delayed' - CEO
Xi says China to consolidate and enhance economic recovery in 2024
Final bodies found after China's most serious earthquake in a decade
Wall St Week Ahead-History shows strong 2023 could keep US stocks on path for 2024 gains
Great potential or unnecessary? EPI payment system to launch in 2024